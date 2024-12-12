Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google previews Gemini 2.0-powered AI agents for web, coding, and gaming

Google previews Gemini 2.0-powered AI agents for web, coding, and gaming

Unlike traditional AI chatbots that rely solely on training data, AI agents store past interactions in memory and use this up-to-date information to plan future actions

Project Astra

Project Astra

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google’s second-generation AI models, starting with Gemini 2.0 Flash, introduce new agentic AI experiences. The company stated that Gemini 2.0 Flash, with its native user interface action capabilities, multimodal reasoning, long-context understanding, complex instruction following, and compositional function-calling, enables AI to function as agents. But what exactly are AI agents, and how does Google’s new model deliver the agentic experience?

What are AI agents?

AI agents are AI-powered software tools capable of performing multi-step tasks for users with minimal supervision. These autonomous systems can handle repetitive tasks that typically require manual effort. Beyond natural language processing, AI agents can make decisions, solve problems, and interact with their environment to execute actions.
 
 
Unlike traditional AI chatbots that rely solely on training data, AI agents store past interactions in memory and use this up-to-date information to plan future actions.

What is Google’s agentic experience?

Powered by the new Gemini models, Google has introduced several agent prototypes. These include updates to:
  • Project Astra: A research prototype exploring the capabilities of a universal AI assistant.
  • Project Mariner: Designed for web browser-based human-agent interaction.
  • Jules: An AI-powered code agent for developers.
Project Astra
 
Previewed at Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O 2024, Project Astra is a prototype AI agent envisioned as the future of AI assistants. It interacts with the real world by “remembering” what it “sees” and “hears” through a smartphone’s camera and microphone.

More From This Section

Top five headphones of 2024

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 premium headphones from Sony, Sonos, Beats, and more

Top 5 creator-focused gadgets

Tech recap 2024: Monitors to cameras, check top 5 creator-focused gadgets

Top 5 mid-range smartphones

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 mid-range smartphones from OnePlus, Motorola, more

Top five laptops of 2024

Tech recap 2024: Apple MacBook Air M3 to HP Spectre x360, top five laptops

Tech recap 2024: Top foldable smartphones

Tech recap 2024: Top foldable smartphones from Google, Motorola, Vivo, more

With Gemini 2.0, Project Astra has been enhanced with the following features:
  • Multilingual and mixed-language conversation capabilities.
  • Understanding of accents and uncommon words.
  • Access to Google Search, Lens, and Maps.
  • Improved personalisation through 10-minute in-session memory.
  • Reduced latency for smoother performance.
Project Mariner
 
Project Mariner is a research prototype designed to explore human-agent interaction via a web browser. It can analyse and reason across information on a browser screen, including pixels and web elements such as text, code, images, and forms.
 
Using an experimental Chrome browser extension, Mariner can complete tasks by leveraging this information. Although still in its early stages and prone to inaccuracies and delays, Google said the AI agent will improve rapidly over time. Currently, it is available to select testers.
 
Jules
 
Jules, Google’s AI-powered code agent, integrates directly into GitHub workflows. It can tackle programming issues, create plans, and execute them under a developer’s supervision.
 
Developers can use Jules to offload Python and Javascript tasks, including bug fixes, multi-step planning, and modifying multiple files.
 
Agents in gaming
 
Google has developed gaming AI agents using the Gemini 2.0 model. These agents help players navigate virtual environments in video games, reasoning about gameplay based solely on on-screen actions. They can offer real-time suggestions and act as virtual gaming companions.
 
Additionally, gaming agents can access Google Search to fetch information relevant to the game being played.

Also Read

Gemini 2.0 model (Image: Google)

Google reinforces AI with Gemini 2.0 model, deep research mode, and more

Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.2 on iPhone 16

Apple Intelligence: What's new in platform updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs

AI technology, artificial intelligence, ML

AI startup sued after chatbot tells teen to kill parents over screen time

Samsung One UI 7

Samsung to bolster One UI 7 with more Galaxy AI features: Check details

ChatGPT

Large language models: How AI behind likes of ChatGPT actually works

Topics : artifical intelligence Google's AI Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon