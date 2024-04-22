Generative AI features on Apple's iOS 18 to run entirely on-device: Report

Apple is reportedly developing its own large language model (LLM) to power on-device generative AI features for its upcoming iPhone series. According to a Bloomberg report, it is likely that Apple’s AI model will run entirely on-device. It essentially means Apple’s inaugural AI features would work offline, without necessitating internet connectivity.

The report suggests that Apple will leverage the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) of the Apple Silicon that powers its iPhones to offer new AI capabilities. However, it is likely that Apple’s AI tools may be slightly less powerful and knowledgeable, a gap that Apple could fill by teaming up with the likes of Google and Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Unlike Apple’s proprietary AI tools, features offered by such third-party service providers could be processed on the cloud.

Bloomberg earlier reported that the Cupertino-based technology giant has been in contact with multiple companies, including Google, Microsoft-backed Open AI, and China’s Baidu over a potential partnership to bring AI tools and features to Apple’s next generation operating system.

According to the report, Apple is also planning on taking a slightly different approach on marketing its upcoming AI features. Rather than focusing on the speed and power of its AI-model, Apple will show how its features can help users in managing their daily routine.

Apple will be hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 10 through June 14, where it will be unveiling the next-generation iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and other platforms.

Apple has repeatedly confirmed that it has been working on AI features, which would likely be integrated into the upcoming platforms. Apple will likely add generative AI capabilities to its virtual assistant Siri and Messages app for features such as text summarisation, suggestions and more. Other apps across Apple's platform, such as Apple Music, Pages and Keynotes, will likely get the AI treatment, too.