Xiaomi rolls out HyperOS update for Redmi Note 13 5G series smartphones

Xiaomi has started rolling out its Android 14-based HyperOS operating system for the Redmi Note 13 5G series, which comprises the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ models. The update brings new features and redesigned interface elements, including new lock screen customisation options, interactive notifications, and more. Below are the details:

HyperOS for Redmi Note 13 5G series: What is new

Optimised performance: Xiaomi said its HyperOS will offer smoother gameplay for mobile games with optimised power consumption. Additionally, Xiaomi said the Android 14-based HyperOS optimise task scheduling by distributing the workload to different computing units within the smartphone’s chipset.

Personalised lock screen: HyperOS brings lock screen themes and customisation options for the users to personalise their devices. Some of these customisation include new clock styles and lock screen widgets.

Redesigned control centre: The control centre on the HyperOS has been redesigned with the label-free layout for easier and quick accessibility.

New notifications interface: Xiaomi HyperOS adds a new “Notification Spotlight”, which offers newer ways for the user to interact and manage notifications.

App icons and animations: Xiaomi HyperOS comes with new light icons, which the company said is inspired by Alive Design Philosophy. Additionally, animations and transitions have also become lighter and more responsive.

Multi-window support: With Xiaomi HyperOS, the Redmi Note 13 series will allow users to open multiple apps in a split-screen layout by long pressing on the windows from the recent history sections.

Other features of the HyperOS include a redesigned File Manager, new animations in the Weather app, and a new camera app layout.