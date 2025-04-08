Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google adds multimodal search to AI mode, rolls out image-based search

Google adds multimodal search to AI mode, rolls out image-based search

Google said this new enhancement will let users upload an image, ask questions about it and receive detailed, context-rich answers, complete with helpful links for further exploration

Google AI Mode

Google AI Mode

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google said it is expanding access to its AI Mode feature, previously exclusive to Google One AI Premium subscribers, to a wider group of Labs users in the US, following strong early feedback. With its broader rollout now underway, Google is also introducing a major update: multimodal search capabilities powered by Google Lens and a custom version of Gemini, its AI model. This enhancement allows users to take or upload an image, ask a question about it, and receive detailed, context-rich answers, complete with helpful links for further exploration.
 
The new feature goes beyond basic visual search. AI Mode now analyses not just the image but the overall context, which essentially covers understanding object relationships, textures, colours, shapes, and layout. Using Lens technology, it identifies specific items in the image, and with a technique known as “query fan-out,” the system runs multiple searches to gather deeper insights.
 
 
Google says the result is a more nuanced and relevant response than traditional search, allowing users to better understand what they’re seeing and make informed decisions. 

Also Read

Share screen with Gemini Live on a Pixel 9 series smartphone (Screenshots)

Google Gemini Live update brings screen, camera awareness to these phones

Social Media

Big-tech global firms challenge homegrown startup growth: CCI top official

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 10 may get big camera revamp, tweaks on Pros: What to expect

PremiumKiran Mani, CEO - Digital, JioStar

Our content library is much bigger than that of Netflix: JioStar's Mani

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold might get minor design upgrades: What to expect

  Google shared an example to showcase this feature. In the example shared, AI Mode interpreted the details within the image, accurately recognising each book on the shelf. It then generated relevant queries to gather information about those titles and find similar, highly rated suggestions. The response included a curated list of book recommendations, complete with links for additional details and purchasing options. Users will be free to ask follow-up questions to refine their search.
 
Google rolled out AI mode for select users on March 25. The US-based software company, in its blog post said that following the rollout, users have praised AI Mode for its clean interface, fast response times, and ability to handle complex queries.
 
According to Google’s blog post, questions asked in AI Mode are generally twice as long as those entered in standard Google Search, with many users relying on it for open-ended tasks like product comparisons, how-to guides, and travel planning.

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 8 to win exclusive rewards

PremiumKyle Daigle, chief operating officer (COO), GitHub

GitHub COO Kyle Daigle urges software developers to look beyond coding

Tech Wrap April 7

Tech Wrap April 7: Samsung One UI 7, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Sony LinkBud Fit

Amazon Kindle 11th Gen

Amazon new feature for Kindle will give users quick recap of a book series

Samsung One UI

Samsung to release Android 16-based OneUI 8 with Galaxy Z7 series: Report

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Market Crash HistoryRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon