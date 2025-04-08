Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 8 to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 8, offering players an opportunity to unlock various in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards may include items such as character skins, weapons, diamonds, and other game-enhancing content.
The redeem codes are only active for a limited time and provide access to exclusive items without requiring any in-app purchases. Players can refer to the list of active codes below, along with instructions on how to claim them.
Since these codes are time-sensitive, it is recommended that players use them as soon as possible to avoid missing the redemption window.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 8, 2025 are:
- H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
- F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
- X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
- P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
- M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
- D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z
- R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
- Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
- A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
- U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
- N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
- E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O
- B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
- V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
- T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is entered correctly, the associated rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Items like gold and diamonds, if part of the reward, are instantly credited to the player’s account.
The rewards can include limited-edition items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles designed to enhance gameplay and allow for more detailed character customisation.
These codes operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 players able to successfully claim rewards each day. Additionally, each code remains valid for just 12 hours, making it important to redeem them without delay.