Google Doodle celebrates 'flat white coffee' with animated illustrations

Flat white coffee, a famous beverage all over the planet, is the subject of Google Doodle today. It was March 11, 2011 when the ‘flat white’ was added to the Oxford English Word Dictionary as Google remembered the event with an animated doodle. Google stated on its site, “This animated doodle celebrates flat white, a popular espresso-based beverage which originated in Australia and New Zealand".

It is a widespread belief that the ‘flat white’ started in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s, and it started appearing in the menus in both Sydney and Auckland around that period.

History of flat white

March 11 is celebrated as the day when flat white was added to the Oxford English Dictionary, in 2011. Flat white which is a favourite espresso drink of steamed milk poured over a dose of coffee is estimated to have been first served in Australia and New Zealand. It is believed that the beverage originally showed up on the menus of Sydney and Auckland during the 1980s.

Flat white made: The process

A flat white consists of an espresso finished off with steamed milk and a thin layer of micro-foam froth and is generally served in a ceramic cup. Flat whites are famous among those coffee connoisseurs who need less froth in their drink as flat white is "flatter" than a cappuccino or latte. In numerous bistros across Australia and New Zealand, customers are usually charmed into having the beverage by baristas who flaunt their abilities and make lovely fine art while setting up the beverage.

Flat white made coffee: Importance

Throughout the years, espresso culture has changed a great deal and so have the ways of preparing the ‘flat white.’ It was customary to prepare flat white with with whole milk, however, these days it's generally expected to see Aussies and Kiwis ordering it with plant-based milk including oat milk.

The flat white is acquiring popularity and is turning into a favourite since its spread far across the world. It has come to please numerous and has turned into a staple drink in numerous countries. Google Doodle's depiction expresses, "No matter the origins, coffee lovers worldwide agree it’s a favourite morning or arvo (afternoon) pick-me-up!"