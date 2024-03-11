Sensex (    %)
                             
Samsung announces Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 smartphones: Know specs, features

Samsung has confirmed that both the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will receive four major OS updates and five years of security patches

Samsung Galaxy A55

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on March 11 unveiled the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 smartphones. Expected to launch in India soon, both the smartphones boast super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and triple-camera set-up on the rear led by 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation. The Galaxy A55 is offered in up to 12GB RAM, and up to 8GB RAM with the Galaxy A35 variants. Below are the details:
Samsung Galaxy A55: Variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
According to Samsung India website, the Galaxy A55 smartphone will be available in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy colours.
Samsung Galaxy A35: Variants
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
The Samsung Galaxy A35 will be available in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Navy, and Awesome Lilac colours.
Samsung Galaxy A55: Specifications
  • Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Octa-Core (2.75GHz, 2GHz)
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Primary with OIS (f1.8) + 12MP Ultra-Wide angle (f2.2) + 5MP macro (f2.4)
  • Front Camera: 32MP (f2.2)
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Support: 4 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patches
Samsung Galaxy A35: Specifications
  • Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Octa-Core (2.4GHz, 2GHz)
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Primary with OIS (f1.8) + 8MP Ultra-Wide angle (f2.2) + 5MP macro (f2.4)
  • Front Camera: 13MP (f2.2)
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Support: 4 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patches

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

