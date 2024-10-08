Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google explores placing Gemini AI button on Android lock screen: Report

Google explores placing Gemini AI button on Android lock screen: Report

With Android 15, Google is set to introduce new customisation options for both the home screen and lock screen. However, Gemini AI button on the lock screen could arrive with Android 16

Gemini

Gemini(Photo: Shutterstock)

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is reportedly exploring the addition of a dedicated button for Gemini AI on the Android lock screen. According to Android Authority, Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 conceals a flag that would allow another method to invoke Gemini. This flag regulates the visibility of a button on the lock screen that currently has no functionality when tapped.
The button is reportedly pill-shaped and positioned below the fingerprint reader. It features a sparkle icon in the centre and is larger than the two lock screen shortcuts at the bottom. This button could be Google’s way of integrating Gemini onto the lock screen or a preliminary step in developing upcoming AI features for Android 16, even though it does not function in Android 15 pre-release version.
 

Android 16 is scheduled to roll out in the second quarter of next year, featuring UI changes to notifications and Quick Settings, in addition to an Advanced Protection mode. Android 16 is also expected to introduce new AI features, and the button could provide easier access to these functionalities.

Currently, users can access the Gemini chatbot on Android by long-pressing the power button to summon the assistant, or by pressing and holding the home button for three-button navigation, or swiping up from the corner for gesture navigation. Users can also say “Hey Google” or “OK Google” to invoke the assistant. The assistant will be Google Assistant on older devices and Gemini on newer ones.

More From This Section

OnePlus 12 smartphone

OnePlus 13 to feature Qi2 wireless charging akin to Apple's MagSafe: Report

Samsung Galaxy A16

Samsung Galaxy A16 launches with 6 years of Android updates: Details here

iOS 18

iOS 18.1 developer beta 6 is now available: What's new and eligible iPhones

Indus Battle Royale Mobile

India-based SuperGaming to launch Indus Battle Royale game on October 16

Meta Movie Gen

Meta announces 'Movie Gen' AI model: What is it, how it works, and more

In related news, Google announced at the Google for India event a few days ago that Gemini Live is now available in Hindi, with support for eight additional Indian languages to follow.

Also Read

Android

'Your Android has new features': Non-Pixel devices gets Google notification

Google, Google Play

US Judge orders Google to list rival apps stores to its Play Store

Tech wrap Oct 07

Tech wrap Oct 7: Apple event, Meta Movie Gen AI, Indus Battle Royale, more

Photos, Google Photos

Google starts rolling out Gemini AI-powered 'Ask Photos' feature in Photos

Google rolls out Gemini-powered Q&A feature on Gmail for iOS

After Android, Google rolls out Gemini-powered Q&A feature on Gmail for iOS

Topics : Google Gemini AI Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon