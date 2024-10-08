Google is reportedly exploring the addition of a dedicated button for Gemini AI on the Android lock screen. According to Android Authority, Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 conceals a flag that would allow another method to invoke Gemini. This flag regulates the visibility of a button on the lock screen that currently has no functionality when tapped.
The button is reportedly pill-shaped and positioned below the fingerprint reader. It features a sparkle icon in the centre and is larger than the two lock screen shortcuts at the bottom. This button could be Google’s way of integrating Gemini onto the lock screen or a preliminary step in developing upcoming AI features for Android 16, even though it does not function in Android 15 pre-release version.
Android 16 is scheduled to roll out in the second quarter of next year, featuring UI changes to notifications and Quick Settings, in addition to an Advanced Protection mode. Android 16 is also expected to introduce new AI features, and the button could provide easier access to these functionalities.
Currently, users can access the Gemini chatbot on Android by long-pressing the power button to summon the assistant, or by pressing and holding the home button for three-button navigation, or swiping up from the corner for gesture navigation. Users can also say “Hey Google” or “OK Google” to invoke the assistant. The assistant will be Google Assistant on older devices and Gemini on newer ones.
In related news, Google announced at the Google for India event a few days ago that Gemini Live is now available in Hindi, with support for eight additional Indian languages to follow.