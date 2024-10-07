Business Standard
Tech wrap Oct 7: Apple event, Meta Movie Gen AI, Indus Battle Royale, more

Apple could unveil intelligence features alongside the launch of new Mac and iPad models on Oct 28. Meta has introduced Movie Gen for video and audio creation. Indus Battle Royale to launch on Oct 16

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Apple's upcoming major hardware launch event is expected at the end of this month. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company plans to reveal new products, including Macs powered by the M4 chip and updated iPad models, around late October, with some possibly available by November 1. Gurman also provided insights into Apple's 2025 launch schedule for additional products such as the iPhone SE and refreshed AirTag.

Apple's suite of artificial intelligence features, referred to as Apple Intelligence, is scheduled to begin rolling out to eligible iPhones by the end of this month. A report from Bloomberg suggests that the iOS 18.1 update, which will include the first set of Apple Intelligence features, is expected to commence on October 28.
 


Meta has introduced its new artificial intelligence model, Movie Gen, aimed at generating video and audio from text prompts. Competing with OpenAI's Sora, Movie Gen can produce videos based on user descriptions and create corresponding audio. The company also highlighted that it can personalise videos using actual photos of individuals, placing them in various scenarios. Users can further enhance or edit the generated videos through text inputs. However, in contrast to the Llama series, Meta is reportedly not planning to offer Movie Gen for open use by developers, according to Reuters.

Google had previously announced that the Gmail Q&A feature was being gradually rolled out on Android and would soon be available on iOS. The company has now officially added support for the Gmail Q&A feature on iOS.


Indian video game developer SuperGaming has announced the launch of its new battle royale mobile game, Indus, which is set to release on October 16 for both Android and iOS. Indus Battle Royale will offer a unique twist to the conventional battle royale format with its dual victory condition. It will also feature a new option called “Grudge,” allowing players to track down opponents who have previously defeated them.


Google is beginning to roll out the “Ask Photos” feature to selected users. This Gemini-powered feature is reportedly being introduced in the US as a server-side update within the Google Photos app, meaning the app version does not impact access. The company opened a waitlist for users to sign up on its website in September. This feature was originally announced at Google I/O 2024 in May.


The CMF Watch Pro 2, priced as a budget smartwatch, delivers basic functionality without lag. One of its standout features is Bluetooth calling, which operates effectively for hands-free calls.


Google is enhancing security for Android users by launching new anti-theft features designed to protect personal data in the event that a device is stolen.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

