close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google launches 4 generative artificial intelligence consulting offerings

Google on Thursday launched four new generative AI consulting offerings designed to help customers activate their AI deployments

IANS San Francisco
Google passkeys

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google on Thursday launched four new generative AI consulting offerings designed to help customers activate their AI deployments.

The offerings will help customers use AI to discover trends within their company data using AI-enhanced search engines and assistive experiences, summarise information from large volumes of content, automate time-consuming and expensive business processes, and assist in creating new content that's more personalised.

"These new offerings can give customers hands-on experiences with production-ready AI solutions using their own data and aligned with practical use cases for their organisations. They are designed to help organisations quickly implement generative AI solutions relevant to their businesses," Google said in a blogpost.

Moreover, Google Cloud Consulting is launching a series of learning journey targeted at different audiences available at no cost.

According to the company, these high-touch training will help c-suite leaders of top global companies reap the full, transformative benefits of generative AI while maintaining responsible development and deployment.

In addition, the tech giant is launching their first set of new sample reference architectures and business-oriented workflows for a variety of business processes and industry-specific use cases.

Also Read

Need local AI models to improve Indian education system: Flipick Founder

Amazon enters generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Wadhwani AI Showcases solutions for Healthcare at 3rd G20 HWG meet

AI chatbots to help recruiters automate screening, cut onboarding workload

UK to lead way on AI safety with first global summit: PM Rishi Sunak

Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Channels: What is it, how does it work

OpenAI not training GPT-5 for now, will take a lot of time: Sam Altman

Jio launched JioTag Bluetooth tracker in India, available at Rs 749

Windows games on Macs: Know everything about Apple's Game Porting Toolkit

Google improves logical and reasoning skills of its AI chatbot 'Bard'

The initial blueprints are intended to help customers jumpstart their generative AI work, and include frameworks for business processes such as improving developer efficiency and accelerating content creation in marketing, as well as industry, use cases in financial services, retail, automotive, healthcare and media.

--IANS

shs/khz/

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google launches 4 generative artificial intelligence consulting offerings

Google passkeys
2 min read

Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Channels: What is it, how does it work

Photo: WhatsApp Channels
2 min read

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, unboxing

Realme 11 Pro Plus
3 min read

Most Popular

Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Generative AI race creates new commercial models for IT services firms

tech
4 min read

India could lead global conversations around AI regulation: Sam Altman

Sam Altman
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon