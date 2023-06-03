close

Wadhwani AI Showcases solutions for Healthcare at 3rd G20 HWG meet

Visitors will witness first-hand the innovative solutions that leverage AI to improve healthcare outcomes and drive positive change in the sector

Press Trust of India
G20

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
The Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (Wadhwani AI), a cross-domain AI impact institute, will be a part of the upcoming G20 meeting in Hyderabad from June 46. At the event, Wadhwani AI will proudly showcase the remarkable AI initiatives of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (MoHFW), highlighting their significant impact on healthcare and well-being. As the AI Unit of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Wadhwani AI will aim to highlight how the Government of India is prioritising AI and digital technologies to revolutionise the healthcare industry. Visitors will witness first-hand the innovative solutions that leverage AI to improve healthcare outcomes and drive positive change in the sector. The Institute will be presenting AI solution demonstrations for disease surveillance, clinical decision support, image and sound-based screening, resource prioritisation and optimisation, patient risk stratification, anthropometry, and active case-finding. The Institute had earlier presented a host of AI-powered solutions at the G20 health working group meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Goa. These solutions aim to augment the effectiveness and efficiency of existing health coverage and emergency prevention, preparedness, and response programs. The G20 presidency places us at the centre of the world where there is a rich market and diverse audience which is global in nature. This immediately raises the sense of validity and context of our work, as well as its application and meaningfulness. We receive constant feedback from visitors to our stalls, which adds impetus by making us think, re-think, and strengthen our capabilities to develop cutting-edge, highly relevant, and customised AI solutions for specific problems, said Mr. Shekar Sivasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Wadhwani AI.

healthcare technologies Artificial Intelligence in health

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

