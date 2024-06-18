Google launches Gemini app in India with support for nine local languages

Tech giant Google on Tuesday launched its Gemini Android application in India with support for nine Indian languages and English.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, posted on X: "Exciting news! Today we're launching the Gemini mobile app in India, available in English and nine Indian languages. We're also adding these local languages to Gemini Advanced, plus other new features, and launching Gemini in Google Messages in English."

Both the Gemini app and Gemini Advanced, which gives users access to Google's most capable AI models, will now be available in nine Indian languages, helping more people access information and complete tasks in their preferred language, said Google in a blog post.

The company also announced new features such as data analysis capabilities and file uploads in its paid chatbot, Gemini Advanced.

Further, the company introduced an option to access Gemini through Google Messages in English.

“We’re also introducing Gemini in Google Messages to give you another way to collaborate with Gemini on your phone. Get help drafting messages, brainstorming ideas, or planning events—all without leaving the Messages app. We'll be rolling out Gemini in Google Messages in English to start with, on select devices,” said the tech giant in a blog post.

The Gemini app will be available in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Further, Google’s paid AI chatbot, Gemini Advanced, based on the company's most advanced model Gemini 1.5 Pro, will also be available to use in nine Indian languages.

“With a massive 1 million token context window, Gemini Advanced boasts the longest context of any widely available consumer chatbot worldwide,” said the company.

The Gemini app will allow users to perform tasks such as type, talk, or even add an image to get their queries answered by the AI chatbot, said the company.

“Take a picture of a flat tyre for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank-you note—the possibilities are endless. This marks a significant step forward in our journey to build a truly conversational, multimodal, and helpful AI assistant,” said Google in a blog post.

To access Gemini on Android, users will have to download the Gemini app or opt-in through Google Assistant.

On iOS, the tech giant said that Gemini access will roll out directly from the Google app over the next few weeks.

On concerns of data usage and privacy, Google said, “Privacy is a top priority. Gemini keeps your files private to you, and they’re not used to train our models.”