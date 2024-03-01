Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Google Chrome now shows search suggestions even if you are on poor internet

Google Chrome is getting new search suggestion experiences across devices, including desktops and smartphones

Google Search

Image: Google

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has announced three new features related to search suggestions on Chrome for desktop, Android, and iOS platforms. For desktops, the software giant has introduced search suggestions related to your previous searches based on similar things others are looking for. On Android and iOS, the browser now shows more images for suggested searches option and on-device capabilities for search suggestions even when you are connected to a poor internet.
Google has not shared details on the roll out plan, but the above listed features are billed to release globally soon. Below are the details:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Google Chrome: Search suggestions on desktop
On the desktops, the search box on a newly opened tab on Chrome now presents a series of suggestions with images related to previous search requests and what other people are searching for. To explain, Google said, if the user recently raised a search query for “Japchae,” the search box will likely present suggestions for other popular Korean dishes.
Google Search suggestions on desktop
Google Search suggestions on desktop

 
Google Chrome: Search suggestions on Android and iOS
Previously, the Google Chrome browser app on Android and iOS devices only displayed images for search suggestions in the address bar that matched a specific product. Now, the browser shows suggestions with images for broader shopping categories and products.
Google search suggestion on smartphone
Google search suggestion on smartphone

 
Moreover, Google said, Chrome browser on both Android and iOS brings improved on-device capabilities to provide better search suggestions even when the device is connected to a poor internet connection. The company has also improved search suggestions in the Incognito Mode.

Also Read

Move to iOS: iPhone 15 is good, but I am spoilt for choice as Android users

Android 15 now available in developers preview: What is new in Google's OS?

Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

iOS 17.1 update: New features, compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more

Apple prepares iOS 18 for iPhones with focus on Gen-AI and more: Report

Galaxy Ring to work with non-Samsung devices, except Apple iPhone: Report

Altera: Intel sees AI opportunity for standalone programmable chip unit

Microsoft Windows 11 update: Everything new coming to Windows PCs in March

Need for innovation to deal with challenges greater than ever: Bill Gates

Need innovation to deal with challenges greater than ever: Bill Gates

Topics : Google Chrome Google Chrome Android Google search engine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon