Google Maps is finally adding speedometer, speed limits to iPhone, CarPlay

Google Maps is rolling out a live speedometer and speed limit display to iOS devices and CarPlay. Google has confirmed the news to TechCrunch, an American global online newspaper. Google Maps has already introduced the feature for Android devices a decade earlier.



To access this feature, the users will have to open the Google Maps app on their iphone, tap on their profile picture, select Settings and then Navigation. Then they will have to select ‘Driving options’, which will lead them to speedometer\speed limit toggles. After the users enable these settings, the speedometer will be displayed as a circular floating icon in the bottom-left corner of the navigation screen while driving. While driving, users will be able to see real-time speed data and change of colour if the speed exceeds the local limit. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A shortcut will let the user turn off the speedometer on or off by tapping Speed Limit. To disable the speedometer, the users will have to go to Maps Settings and then Navigation and select Map Display after that and select ‘Show Speedometer.’

The feature can be spotted in Google Maps for iOS with version 6.123.0. Server-side updates have been rolling out in recent weeks.

Google has also clarified that the in-app speedometer is intended for informational purposes only and that external factors may result in a difference between app’s reading and the actual speed of the vehicle. Therefore, users should rely on the speedometer of their vehicle for accurate speed data. The Google Support page also says that if the speed limit feature is available at your location, you can turn off the speedometer on or off by tapping the Speed Limit icon during navigation.

This feature was launched for Android in 2019. Speedometer is not available on Android Auto.