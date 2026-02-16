Google may launch a dedicated Now Playing app for Pixel Phones: Report

Google’s Pixel phones could soon receive a separate app for the Now Playing feature, according to a report by 9To5Google. The report noted that Google is preparing to turn the long-running background music recognition tool into a “dedicated” app that may be released through the Play Store. Now Playing has been available on Pixel devices for years. The feature automatically identifies songs playing nearby and displays the track name and artist on the lock screen. As for timing, 9To5Google suggested that the new app may arrive with an upcoming Pixel Feature Drop, possibly as early as March.

Google Pixel’s Now Playing feature: What’s changing

According to 9To5Google, Version B.21 of Android System Intelligence includes code strings suggesting Now Playing will move to its own app. The report mentioned that the feature will have a “new home,” where settings, song history and other related options will be available inside the dedicated application.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10a specs surface ahead of launch: What differences to expect The report also stated that users will be directed to the Play Store to install the new app. The package name is said to be “com.google.android.apps.pixel.nowplaying,” and a placeholder icon has reportedly already appeared on Pixel devices.

ALSO READ: Global AI models struggles with Indian languages and dialects: Report If launched, this move could allow Google to update Now Playing more frequently and add new features independently of system updates. The report suggested that a refreshed design and possible syncing of song history across devices could be part of future improvements.