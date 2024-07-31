Business Standard
Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch at 2:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will be powered by MediaTek Dimesity 7350 Pro and sport a 50MP camera sensor on the front and a dual 50MP camera set-up on the rear

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Nothing is set to launch the Phone 2a Plus on July 31. The British consumer technology brand has posted an image of the smartphone on X, previewing the rear design, ahead of the launch. Moreover, the brand has confirmed the processor and camera configuration of the smartphone. Starting with design, the smartphone previewed by Nothing shows LED lighting, called Glyph interface, on the top half section similar to the previous smartphones it launched in the market. As for the cameras, the brand has confirmed a 50-megapixel camera sensor on the front and a dual 50MP camera set-up on the rear. That said, here is all you need to know about the Nothing Phone 2a Plus:

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Where to watch
The Phone 2a Plus is set to go official at 2:30 pm (IST) on July 31. The launch will live stream online at the company’s official YouTube channel.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: What to expect

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will be powered by MediaTek Dimesity 7350 Pro, which could be a custom-tuned version based on the Dimensity 7200 Pro that powers the Phone 2a. The smartphone is expected to come in up to 12GB RAM, with support for virtual RAM extension (up to 8GB) through RAM Booster technology.

Nothing has said that the Dimensity 7350 Pro chip is based on Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) 4nm Gen 2 process and will offer 10 per cent faster CPU performance than the Phone 2a. The Phone 2a Plus is anticipated to offer upgraded performance in terms of gaming.

Nothing had also confirmed an upgraded 50MP front camera in addition to 50MP rear sensors for Phone 2a Plus, which is an upgrade over the 32MP shooter on the Phone 2a. Taking more about the improvements in the device, Nothing has said that the Phone 2a Plus will get 4K resolution video recording option across the front and rear camera systems in addition to HDR images and HDR+ playback.

The Phone 2a Plus is expected to sport the same 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED screen and a 5,000mAh battery as the non-Plus model. According to SmartPrix, the smartphone will support 50W wired charging, compared to 45W charging supported by Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch fullHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
RAM: 8GB and 12GB
Storage: 256GB
Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide
Front camera: 50MP
Battery: 5,000mAh
Charging: 50W wired
OS: Android 14

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

