Google Pixel 9 series: New design to AI features and more, what to expect

Google is set to launch its Pixel 9 series smartphone at the “Made by Google” event on August 13. Through the teaser video shared by the company that accompanied the event date announcement, Google made it clear that the next-generation Pixel smartphone will take centre stage at the event. The preview also showcased the silhouettes of the upcoming smartphones. Here is everything expected from the Pixel 9 series:

Variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Unlike the past few years, Google might introduce more than two smartphones in the Pixel 9 series this year. Alongside the standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, the series could be joined by the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold phone.

According to news reports, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are likely to have displays of the same size, but the XL model will feature a larger screen. Google is also expected to incorporate the Pixel Fold book-style foldable smartphone into the flagship number series, rebranding it as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Design

The Pixel 9 series smartphones are anticipated to undergo a major design overhaul. Suggested by the preview shown by Google, the Pixel 9 will likely feature a flat frame design instead of the curved seen in past generation devices. Apart from the new frame design, the Pixel 9 series smartphones are expected to have a floating island-style camera module, which will be disconnected from the frame, unlike the camera visor design on the Pixel 8 series.

According to media reports, images of a pink-coloured variant of the standard Pixel 9 smartphone have surfaced online. Reports suggest that the Pixel 9 smartphone could come in new vibrant colour options, including a pink colour likely to be called "Peony".

AI features

Google Pixel smartphones are known for offering the latest and exclusive software features from Google. This is expected to continue with the Pixel 9 series. According to a report by Android Authority, Google will offer a mix of existing and new features on the Pixel 9 series. The report states that the smartphones will include Google AI features such as the Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search, both of which are already available on select devices. However, the Pixel 9 will introduce three new AI features, including an Add Me feature, which is expected to be a more polished version of the Best Take feature. The smartphones will also receive a new "Studio" app or service, which could be an all-in-one AI image generator and editor, similar to Apple's recently announced Image Playground.

The most highlighted feature, according to the report, is likely to be the Pixel Screenshots feature, which is expected to resemble the Microsoft Recall feature for the Copilot+ PC platform. Unlike the Recall feature, which captures everything on the user's screen to generate a searchable timeline, the Pixel Screenshot will take a more privacy-focused approach. The feature is said to offer the same concise timeline but will include only the screenshots the user takes and permits the feature to use.

Display

After incorporating a Samsung-made “Actua” display for the Pixel 8 series smartphones, Google is likely to turn to Samsung again. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Pixel 9 series smartphones will use the same OLED panel that Samsung is making for Apple’s next-generation iPhone series. The improved Samsung “M14” OLED panel, expected to light up the Pixel 9 smartphones, is anticipated to be brighter than the current generation display and offer increased durability.