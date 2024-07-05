Business Standard
CMF Phone 1, Buds 2 Pro, Watch Pro 2 launching on July 8: What to expect

Nothing has been aggressively promoting its upcoming products, especially the Phone 1, which will feature a user replaceable back cover and a novel dial-type screw for accessory attachment

CMF Phone 1

CMF Phone 1

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing is set to launch its maiden smartphone under the CMF branding, the CMF Phone 1, on 8 July, alongside accessories such as the CMF Buds Pro 2 and the Watch Pro 2. In the lead-up to the launch, the British consumer technology brand has been unveiling key specification details about all the upcoming CMF products, including the processor powering the CMF Phone 1 and the dial design of the Watch Pro 2. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming CMF by Nothing devices:

CMF Phone 1: Anticipated features and specifications

Nothing has revealed that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a customisable design that can be uniquely personalised by customers using back panel cases of different colours and textures, along with other functional accessories such as an attachable stand, a lanyard, and a pouch. These accessories can be attached directly to the smartphone, utilising the rotatable dial on the bottom left and screws along the edges. The colour options available for the back cover include Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue. The Black and Light Green variants will feature a subtle texture, while the Blue and Orange back cases will boast vegan layer textures.
Display and performance

The company has confirmed that the Nothing CMF Phone 1 will sport a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the panel will support HDR10+ visuals and offer a peak brightness level of 2000 nits. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip (SoC) and will have up to 16GB of RAM.

Camera

In the imaging department, Nothing has confirmed that the CMF Phone 1 will sport a dual-camera setup on the back, placed on the top left corner of the device. The CMF Phone 1 will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor from Sony with an f/1.8 lens.

Integration and pricing

Nothing has previously stated that the CMF Phone 1 would offer an entry point into Nothing’s ecosystem of products. This suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be priced lower than the Nothing Phone 2a, which is currently the most affordable smartphone by Nothing.

CMF Buds Pro 2: Anticipated features and specifications

The company has confirmed that the second generation of the CMF Buds Pro wireless earbuds will feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) of up to 50 dB. Featuring dual audio drivers for improved audio output, the CMF Buds Pro 2 will include a rotating dial on the charging case, referred to by the company as the Smart Dial. The Smart Dial on the case will be customisable for “intuitive sound control,” according to the company.

CMF Watch Pro 2: Anticipated features and specifications

For the CMF Watch Pro 2, the company has confirmed that the smartwatch will feature an aluminium alloy body and a circular dial. The image shared by the company also suggests that the Watch Pro 2 will have a rotating crown dial on the side for added functionality. Nothing has also recently stated that the Watch Pro 2 will be “customisable in function and design,” suggesting that the smartwatch could have similar customisation options as the CMF Phone 1 with different accessories. On the functionality side, Nothing has revealed that the Watch Pro 2 will allow users to build their own watch faces as per their requirements and needs.

