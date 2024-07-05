Reno 12 series: OPPO's first wave of mobile AI features to debut on July 12

After China unveiling in May, OPPO is set to debut the Reno 12 series with its first wave of mobile artificial intelligence features in India on July 12. The series comprises two identical models – Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro – offered in different configurations and imaging systems. However, both the models boast AI-powered media editing tools along with AI text generation and summarisation features. Here is everything you need to know about the OPPO’s upcoming Reno 12 series smartphones:

OPPO Reno 12 series: What’s common Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will sport 6.7-inch fullHD+ OLED displays of 120Hz refresh rate. The displays will boast Corning Gorilla Glass protection, which will have subtle curves on all four sides. The same glass protection will also be available on the back cover.

The Reno 12 series smartphone will have die-cast aluminium alloy frames and IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphones in the series will be powered by a 5,000 mAh batteries, supported by 80W wired chargers.

Both the smartphones will boast imaging features powered by artificial intelligence. These will include blink detection, auto frame adjustment to remove people who walked into the frame, and background replacement. Outside imaging, there will be AI tools for audio transcription and summarisation. Moreover, there will be built-in tools powered by AI for document scanning that are expected to be capable of solving maths equations, too.

OPPO Reno 12 series: AI features

The Reno 12 series will debut OPPO’s AI-powered media editing tools such as “AI Best Face”, “AI Eraser 2.0”, and more. OPPO said its AI Best Face feature recognises human faces, expressions, and improves images with the help of AI. For the AI Eraser, OPPO said that this feature offers up to 98 per cent image recognition accuracy, allowing users to remove distractions from images. The smartphone will also come with the “AI Clear Face” feature that OPPO said reduces distortions on up to 10 people, enhancing the clarity of group shots.

Apart from media editing tools, the smartphones will offer text generation and summarisation capabilities across various apps and services. For example, the “AI Recording” summary that transcribes voice recording or AI summary for summarising articles and long-form text from the web. The smartphones will have an “AI Writer” feature, too, that will essentially function like a writing assistant.

AI integration will be available in other areas as well, especially in connectivity. OPPO said the Reno 12 series will feature AI LinkBoost, which detects when the network connectivity is weak and optimises accordingly. For example, the feature detects when the user is entering and leaving an elevator so that it can reconnect to the network as soon as it becomes available. Another notable feature is AI Clear Voice that allows users to eliminate the background noise during phone calls in crowded spaces.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz Refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

6.7-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz Refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: up to 512GB

up to 512GB Rear camera: 50MP primary, 50MP Telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide

50MP primary, 50MP Telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide Front camera: 50MP

50MP Battery: 5000mAh

5000mAh OS: ColorOS 14 based on Android 14

OPPO Reno 12: Expected specifications