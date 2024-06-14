Google Pixel 8 is available with discounts and bank offers on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Launched at Rs 75,999, the artificial intelligence enhanced smartphone is currently available at Rs 52,999 – including all offers. Additionally, Flipkart is offering equated monthly instalment and exchange bonus on the smartphone. The Pixel 8, after discount and bank offer, is therefore available at the Pixel 8a’s launch price, making it a better deal.

Google Pixel 8: Offer details