Google Pixel 8 is available with discounts and bank offers on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Launched at Rs 75,999, the artificial intelligence enhanced smartphone is currently available at Rs 52,999 – including all offers. Additionally, Flipkart is offering equated monthly instalment and exchange bonus on the smartphone. The Pixel 8, after discount and bank offer, is therefore available at the Pixel 8a’s launch price, making it a better deal.
Google Pixel 8: Offer details
According to the product listing page on Flipkart, the 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 8 is available at a discounted price of Rs 60,999. On top, customers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 from ICICI bank on both debit and credit cards, including EMI transactions. With these offers adjusted, the Pixel 8 is available at a net effective price of Rs 52,999 for the 128GB storage model.
Google Pixel 8
- Launch price: Rs 75,999
- Flipkart discount: Rs 15,000
- ICICI bank cashback: Rs 8,000
- Net effective price: Rs 52,999
In addition, Flipkart is offering a bonus of Rs 5,000 on top of the exchange value on select devices in trade-in deals.
Google Pixel 8 (128GB storage) on Flipkart
Google Pixel 8: Specifications
Display: 6.2-inch Actua display, OLED panel, Full HD+ (2400x1080) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Processor: Google Tensor G3
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Rear camera: 50-megapixel primary with OIS (f/1.7) + 12MP ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2)
Front camera: 10.5MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)
Battery: 4575mAh battery
Charging: 27W wired, 18W wireless
OS: Android 14
Weight: 187g
Thickness: 8.8mm