Made by Google: Pixel 9 series with next-gen AI features coming on Aug 13

Google has scheduled a "Made by Google" event for August 13 where it will announce the Pixel 9 series smartphones. Alongside, the US-based technology giant will introduce next-generation artificial intelligence features for its smartphones and share an update on Android 15 operating system. Further, the company is anticipated to announce next-generation ecosystem devices such as Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. There is a possibility that Google would introduce its next-generation foldable device, too. That said, the Made by Google event on August 13 is anticipated to be packed with announcements. Made by Google: Event details The Google event is scheduled for August 13. It will be an in-person event, which will also be live streamed online for a global audience. The event will kick off at 10:30 pm (IST) and it will livestream on Google's official YouTube channel.

Made by Google: What to expect

Pixel 9 series

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 9 series will take centre stage at the Made by Google event on August 13. In the teaser video that accompanies the event date announcement, Google has previewed the silhouettes of the upcoming smartphones, which are likely to feature new design language – a flat frame design with a floating-island style rear camera bump.

Unlike the last few years, Google could introduce more than two smartphones in the Pixel 9 series this year. Alongside the standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, the series could be joined by the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold phone.

According to reports, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro would likely be offered with displays of the same sizes, but the XL model will be offered in a larger screen. Google is also likely to incorporate the Pixel Fold book-style foldable smartphone in the flagship number series, rebranding it to Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

AI Magic

In the teaser video shared by Google, the caption reads “Get Ready for Magic at Made by Google”, suggesting that the company could bring to Pixel 9 series some of the Gemini AI powered features that it showcased at the Google I/O developers conference last month. It is likely that Google will bring features like spam call detection using on-device AI processing, Gemini Live and more with the Pixel 9 series smartphones.

Pixel Watch and Buds

Google is expected to introduce the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the Made by Google event. According to reports, the Pixel Watch 3 series, similar to the Pixel 9 series, would be offered in different display options, including an XL model with a bigger dial and display. The standard model is expected to be 41mm in size while the XL model could be 45mm.

There are also chances that Google will introduce Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds at the event. While the earbuds are not expected to bring major upgrades, it would likely get better Active Noise cancelling (ANC) and a few AI-powered features such as compatibility with Pixel smartphones for real time translation, and more.

Android 15

In addition to the Pixel devices and new AI features, the company has confirmed that it would detail the Android platform update as well. The Android 15 operating system, which was previewed at the Google I/O conference and has been in its beta version, would likely make its debut on the consumer front with the Pixel 9 series. The Android 15 OS is expected to bring some major changes, including improved user interface, satellite messaging, improved near field communication (NFC) for contact less payments and more. Moreover, the OS will be first to natively support Google AI features powered by Gemini. These could include an enhanced and exclusive Gemini AI app and Circle to Search features.