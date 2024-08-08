Google Pixel Watch 3 to get bigger battery and brighter display: Report

Google is set to host the “Made By Google” launch event on August 13 where it is anticipated to launch the next-generation Pixel Watch alongside the upcoming Pixel 9 series smartphones. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Pixel Watch 3 would likely be powered by the same chipset as its predecessor but could get a bigger battery and brighter display. Here are the details-

Google Pixel Watch 3: What to expect

According to the report, the Pixel Watch 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 chip from last year’s Pixel Watch 2. Google’s next-generation smartwatch will also feature a Cortex M33 co-processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage, similar to its predecessor. However, this year, Google could pack larger batteries on its smartwatches.

Earlier, it was reported that Google could launch two models of the Pixel Watch 3. The standard 41mm model could be joined by a larger 45mm Pixel Watch which is expected to get the “XL” branding. As per 9To5Google, the company is targeting 24 hours battery life with always-on display enabled and up to 36 hours in Battery Saver mode for both models. The standard 41mm Pixel Watch 3 would likely get a 307mAh battery while the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to feature a 420mAh battery.

Not much is expected to change on the Pixel Watch 3 series in terms of design, however, both models could get slightly slimmer bezels than last year’s Pixel Watch. It is also likely that the display could be significantly brighter with 2000 nits peak brightness level compared to 1000 nits on the predecessor.