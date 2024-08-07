Tech wrap Aug 7: Vivo V40 series, iOS 18 beta, Google TV Streamer, and more

Vivo V40 series debuts with Zeiss camera system

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has introduced its V40-series smartphones in India, comprising the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro models. These smartphones feature camera systems developed in collaboration with the German optics brand Zeiss. They also boast an array of artificial intelligence-powered camera capabilities aimed at editing and improving photographs. Priced from Rs 34,999 onwards, the Vivo V40 series is currently open for pre-orders in India.

Google unveils set-top-box like TV Streamer to replace Chromecast

Google has unveiled a new streaming device named the Google TV Streamer, set to replace the Chromecast line. Departing from the Chromecast’s compact dongle form factor, the Google TV Streamer adopts a conventional set-top-box design. According to Google, this new device delivers enhanced performance and supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Currently exclusive to the US market, the Google TV Streamer is available for pre-orders at $99.99.

The new version aims to facilitate multitasking more effectively than before. Previously, it functioned similarly to Apple Spotlight, opening a text entry box upon pressing the Option + Space command on the keyboard. The updated app now provides side-by-side access to the ChatGPT interface by opening a companion window. This window remains in front along with other open applications, ensuring easier access.

Apple has released iOS 18 public beta 3 to eligible iPhone users enrolled in its public beta testing programme. The public beta followed developer beta 5 release, and brought a similar set of enhancements in user interface and new set of features. Among the notable additions is a new “Distraction Control” feature in Safari browser that allows users to selectively hide unwanted content from webpages. Other changes include improvements to Photos app, app icon redesign, and more.

Samsung has enabled its Galaxy AI-powered “Live Translate” feature on select third-party messaging apps, including Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp, Google Meet, and Telegram. In July, Samsung announced that the Live Translate feature will soon work with third-party apps for voice calls. The feature has been available on Samsung’s native calling app but is now getting support for other apps as well.

Google is bringing Gemini, its set of artificial intelligence language models, to its smart home platform – Google Home. Ahead of its hardware event next week on August 13, the US-based software giant has announced three new Gemini-powered experiences that it will be introducing to later this year. These encompass natural language input for Google Home routine creation, a new camera intelligence feature that produces captions and descriptions for video footage from Nest cameras, and an improved Google Assistant for Nest smart speakers and displays with new voices.

Garmin has revamped its Connect IQ store, enabling support for in-store payment with Garmin Pay and access to more third-party apps and watch faces. For context, Connect IQ is the app platform for Garmin smartwatches, bike computers, and outdoor handhelds. It has been available for some time, but criticised for lack of payment option for in-store purchases and limited pool of third-party apps and watch faces. A step in the right direction, the revamped store addresses one of the most criticised aspects, the lack of payment option, by integrating Garmin Pay into the store.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is now available for purchase in India. The mid-range smartphone from UK-based consumer technology brand is available on e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales. Based on the Nothing Phone 2a, which debuted earlier this year, the plus model brings performance improvement with the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chip, new 50MP front facing camera sensor, and some changes in design.

Elon Musk-led electric car brand, Tesla, has recalled 1.68 million cars in China for a remote software upgrade. The announcement, made late on Tuesday, said that vehicles with faulty trunk latches will be repaired free of charge.

In its latest round of layoffs, US-based computer maker Dell has announced the termination of around 12,500 employees. Last year, Dell also eliminated 13,000 jobs in two rounds of cuts.

A version of Samsung Electronics' fifth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, or HBM3E, has passed Nvidia's tests for use in its artificial intelligence (AI) processors, three sources briefed on the results said.