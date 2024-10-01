Google has begun rolling out Gemini Live to free users on Android, adding 10 new voices. It was first launched for Gemini Advanced subscribers in August and is now fully available to all in English.
“Live is now available for all Gemini users in English on the Android app. We can’t wait for you to try it,” announced the Google Gemini App account in a post on X.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
With Gemini Live, users can engage in exchanges with Gemini that resemble natural conversations. The feature can be accessed from the bottom-right corner of the Gemini overlay or app. The user interface will expand to full screen and include “Hold” and “End” buttons at the bottom, reports 9to5Google. The app can also be closed while Gemini Live continues to function in the background. Users can end the session by saying “stop” or by swiping down to access notifications.
The conversations are reportedly accompanied by a text transcript displaying the user’s prompts and Gemini’s replies, allowing users to restart a session. Currently, Live does not support Gemini Extensions for accessing services like Gmail and YouTube Music through real-time chat, but this feature is on the way, along with camera functionality as part of Project Astra. Additionally, Google plans to introduce Gemini Live to the iOS app in the future. Users can also force stop the Gemini app to trigger new updates.
More From This Section
Gemini Live’s 10 new voices are applicable to all of Gemini. To access these, navigate to Gemini Settings and then to Gemini’s voice. The new voice options are:
Nova: Calm - Mid-range voice
Ursa: Engaged - Mid-range voice
Vega: Bright - Higher voice
Pegasus: Engaged - Deeper voice
Orbit: Energetic - Deeper voice
Lyra: Bright - Higher voice
Orion: Bright - Deeper voice
Dipper: Engaged - Deeper voice
Eclipse: Energetic - Mid-range voice
Capella: British accent - Higher voice