Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Tech giants generate over Rs 60,000 crore in advertising revenue FY24

Tech giants generate over Rs 60,000 crore in advertising revenue FY24

Tech giants Google, Meta, Amazon, and Flipkart generated more than Rs 60,000 crore in advertising revenue for FY24, reflecting a 9 per cent increase compared to the previous year

Google

Image: Bloomberg

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major tech and e-commerce companies including Google, Meta, Amazon, and Flipkart collectively reported advertising revenues exceeding Rs 60,000 crore during the financial year 2023-24. This marks a 9 per cent increase from Rs 55,053 crore in the previous financial year, according to filings from the Registrar of Companies. 
For the first time, the Indian divisions of Google and Meta achieved a combined gross revenue surpassing Rs 50,000 crore. Additionally, the advertising arms of Flipkart and Amazon accumulated over Rs 10,000 crore in total ad revenue, with Flipkart Internet alone generating close to Rs 5,000 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times. 
 
While Amazon Seller Services has yet to disclose its annual report, it reported Rs 5,380 crore in ad revenue for FY23. Sources suggest that the company is anticipated to maintain robust earnings in advertising, aligning with positive industry trends.

Factors driving digital advertising growth

Industry analysts attribute the growth in digital advertising to several factors, including increased smartphone usage, broader internet access, and a rise in the time users spend online for activities such as entertainment and shopping. 
Google and Meta, in particular, are capitalising on their extensive reach and targeting capabilities, attracting diverse advertisers. Meanwhile, e-commerce platforms are boosting brand sales and providing higher returns on investment (RoI). 
Quick commerce platforms, although currently holding a smaller market share, are expected to see significant gains as digital ad spending continues to rise. Industry forecasts estimate that the quick commerce sector could earn between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 3,000 crore annually from advertising. 

More From This Section

India-Saudi Arabia flag

India, Saudi Arabia exploring collaboration in fintech, energy efficiency

Scotch, Whisky

Why did liquor demand drop for the first time since Covid in Sep quarter?

Gifts received by CoinSwitch staffers

Inflation fails to dim Diwali spirit as brands curate affordable hampers

PremiumGold, Gold price, Gold rate

Fintech firms capitalise on digital gold rush this festive season

With Karnataka-based contract manufacturer Aequs Group now part of the Apple Inc supply chain, the American tech giant's Indian footprint is growing rapidly. According to data intelligence firm The Trade Vision (TTV), India has already emerged as the

Apple, Amazon take spotlight in mixed week for earnings of big tech firms

Google India reported an 11 per cent growth in gross advertising revenue for the financial year ending March 2024, reaching Rs 31,221 crore, up from Rs 28,040 crore in FY23. Meta India’s gross advertising revenue rose to Rs 22,730 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 18,308 crore the year before. Meanwhile, Flipkart Internet saw a remarkable 50 per cent increase in ad revenue, totaling Rs 4,972 crore.

Future of digital advertising in India

The report quoted Manpreet Singh Ahuja, chief digital officer at PwC India, as saying that India’s internet advertising market is the fastest-growing in the Asia-Pacific region and the second-fastest globally. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6 per cent, increasing from Rs 41,000 crore in 2023 to Rs 85,000 crore by 2028, he said. 
As India’s digital ecosystem matures, he said, advertisers are increasingly focusing on capturing consumer intent and behaviour at deeper levels, using advanced analytics, AI, and immersive formats.

Also Read

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India's share tripled from 8

Business takes the lead in following artificial intelligence: Survey

RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani (right) joins Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for a fireside chat, hosted as part of the Nvidia AI Summit India event, at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday

Nvidia, Reliance Industries join forces to build AI computing infra

Logitech raises full-year outlook as sales and profits exceed expectations

Logitech raises full-year outlook as sales and profits exceed expectations

Logitech Signature Slim combo

Logitech raises full-year outlook as sales and profits exceed expectations

Wipro

Wipro's hybrid policy: Employees to work from office three days a week

Topics : Google Tech companies Flipkart BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon