Google's Nano Banana gets ready for Lens, Circle to Search integration

Google's Nano Banana gets ready for Lens, Circle to Search integration

Google may soon integrate its Gemini-powered Nano Banana image editor into Google Lens and Circle to Search, enabling users to modify or recreate what's on screen

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model in Gemini app Nano Banana

Nano Banana in Gemini app

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is reportedly planning to expand access to its AI-powered image editing tool, Nano Banana, to more of its platforms. According to a report by Android Authority, references found in the latest version of the Google App suggest that the company may soon integrate the Gemini AI-based Nano Banana tool into Google Lens and Circle to Search. This update would allow users to send images directly from Lens results or the Circle to Search interface to Nano Banana for editing or generating new visuals.

Gemini Nano Banana integration with Google Lens and Circle to Search: What to expect

According to the report, the integration appears in the Google App version 16.40.18.sa.arm64, which includes interface changes hinting at the new feature. The familiar floating bottom menu in Google Lens—currently limited to “Search” and “Translate”—will reportedly gain a third option labeled “Create”, featuring the Gemini Nano Banana icon. Selecting this will open a new screen with a greeting animation reading “capture, create, and share.”
 
From there, users can type in prompts describing the edits they want Nano Banana to apply to the selected image, which may have been captured via the Lens interface. Screenshots shared by Android Authority also show a “+” icon beside the text field, indicating users could upload additional images to combine or modify them together.

Similarly, a “Create” button with the same Gemini Nano Banana icon has been spotted within the Circle to Search interface. However, the feature is not yet functional, suggesting that Google is still developing or testing the integration.
 
Beyond Lens and Circle to Search, Android Authority reports that Google might also bring the Nano Banana tool to the AI Mode in Search.

What is Nano Banana?

Nano Banana is Google’s AI-driven image generation and editing tool, powered by the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model. Currently available within the Gemini app, it enables users to create new images from text descriptions, edit existing photos, blend multiple pictures, and maintain consistent visual elements—such as people, objects, or pets—across edits.
In a recent update, Google expanded Nano Banana’s support for multiple aspect ratios, giving users more flexibility for content creation. The tool now supports the following formats:
  • Landscape: 21:9, 16:9, 4:3, 3:2
  • Square: 1:1
  • Portrait: 9:16, 3:4, 2:3
  • Flexible: 5:4, 4:5

Topics : Google's AI Gemini AI AI Models

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

