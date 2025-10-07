Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI introduces cameo controls in Sora amid deepfake concerns: What's new

OpenAI introduces cameo controls in Sora amid deepfake concerns: What's new

Sora introduces cameo restrictions, watermark improvements, and account fixes amid rising deepfake concerns

Sora app by OpenAI

Sora app by OpenAI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI has introduced cameo controls in its video and audio generation app Sora, aiming to address growing concerns over deepfake content. Users can now exercise control over what kind of content their cameo will be used for. The rise of AI-generated videos and audio has raised alarms globally, with numerous public figures becoming victims of it in recent years. By rolling out these new controls, OpenAI seeks to give users a safer and more regulated way to make Sora-generated content, while helping to curb misuse.
 
Previously in Sora, users had to choose whether other people can use the cameos that they create or not. However, they had no control over what those people could do with the cameos. Now, Sora's chief, Bill Peebles, has announced that users will be able to give instructions to Sora that restrict the type of video generations that others can make with their cameo.
 

Cameo and safety improvements introduced in Sora

  • Cameo restrictions: Peebles said as per the feedback received, users who want to make their cameos available widely while maintaining control over their use. Sora users can set instructions that limit the types of content others can generate with their cameo. While giving an example for the same, Sora chief wrote, “Don't put me in videos that involve political commentary,” or “don't let me say this word.” This setting can be accessed via: Edit Cameo > Cameo Preferences > Restrictions.
  • Watermark: OpenAI is working to make watermarks in Sora more visible and easier to identify.
  • Model safety: The company is adjusting its systems to reduce false negatives and close loopholes in content moderation. While overmoderation can be frustrating, OpenAI emphasised the need for a conservative approach as the technology continues to evolve.
Additionally, the account deletion fix has also been introduced. OpenAI has resolved an issue where deleting a Sora account would also require the deletion of a ChatGPT account.

Also Read

OpenAI

OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT gets mini apps, fictional characters coming to Sora

OpenAI

OpenAI now lets ChatGPT users connect with Spotify, Zillow in app

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

AMD signs multi-year AI chip supply deal with ChatGPT creator OpenAI

ChatGPT

ChatGPT down: Thousands of users unable to use OpenAI's popular AI tool

Jony Ive, Sam Altman, io, OpenAI

OpenAI, Jony Ive's maiden AI device project hits technology hurdles: Report

OpenAI DevDay announcements

In related news, at its six DevDay, OpenAI announced several initiatives to expand ChatGPT into a platform-like ecosystem. Users can now interact with third-party mini apps, including Spotify, Canva, Figma, Uber, and DoorDash, with support for 18+ apps coming soon.
 
Sora will allow regulated collaborations with fictional characters, while AgentKit provides developers with tools to build and manage AI agents via a visual interface. On the hardware side, OpenAI partnered with AMD for six gigawatts of AI data centre power, complementing a pending NVIDIA deal, addressing critical computing needs for ChatGPT and upcoming AI devices.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap October 7

Tech Wrap Oct 7: Asus ROG Xbox Ally, HMD Touch 4G, Vivo V60e launched

Apple iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3

AirPods as microphone in iPhone camera: How to use, eligible models, more

Apple iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26.1 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Genshin Impact

Pixel 10 series smartphones can't run Genshin Impact? Here's what we know

Robin Williams

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda calls out AI-generated videos of late actor

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech News OpenAI AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon