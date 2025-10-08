Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / After Mac, Perplexity to rival Apple Safari on iPhone with Comet AI browser

After Mac, Perplexity to rival Apple Safari on iPhone with Comet AI browser

Comet browser, already available on PC and Android pre-registrations, could soon launch on iOS, promising competition to Safari, confirms CEO Aravind Srinivas

Perplexity Comet browser

Perplexity Comet browser

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CEO of Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas, has subtly confirmed that its Comet AI browser for iOS is under development and might be released soon. While responding to a post on X, Srinivas said that Comet will be the “first real competition” to Safari on iPhones. For the uninitiated, the Comet AI browser was first released for PC in July, followed by pre-registrations opening for Android in September. Comet browser is not available on the App Store for iOS users at the moment; however, with this announcement in frame, that might change soon.
 
An X user posted, “Safari has officially been dethroned by Perplexity AI in my iPhone’s dock.” Srinivas replied to this post by saying, “Wait till Comet iOS is there! The first real competition to Safari begins then. Chrome couldn't take much market share from Safari on iPhones.”
 
 
According to a report by MoneyControl, Srinivas has said that Comet will function as a “dynamic copilot,” guiding users to information efficiently while providing transparent source citations.

Also Read

Perplexity Comet browser

Comet AI browser is now available to everyone for free, says Perplexity

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)

Perplexity in talks with phone makers to preload Comet browser on devices

search engine, browsers

The AI browser market turns a new page: What are users getting now?premium

Comet, AI browser, web browser

Worldwide, it's an artificial intelligence-powered way to browse the webpremium

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi greets Air Force personnel on Air Force Day

What is Perplexity’s Comet?

Perplexity positions Comet as its “browser for agentic search,” highlighting its move toward AI-powered tools designed to help users complete complex workflows with minimal manual input.
 
Agentic search refers to an AI-driven approach where the system autonomously carries out multi-step tasks and retrieves information by understanding user intent and context. Comet uses Perplexity as its core search engine, generating AI-powered responses sourced from across the web.

Perplexity’s Comet: Features

  • Comet turns web browsing from passive viewing into an active conversation-like experience.
  • According to Perplexity, it offers a unified interface that interprets user intent, reducing the need for multiple tabs or apps.
  • Capable of managing full browsing sessions, streamlining workflows, and limiting distractions.
  • Useful for activities like product comparisons, research, or tackling complex problems.
  • A sidebar assistant can summarise web pages, answer questions, and perform tasks such as booking hotels, sending emails, or shopping online.
  • Includes a built-in assistant that provides contextual answers based on the content currently visible on the screen.

More From This Section

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Activision extends Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta till October 9: Report

Apple iOS 26.1 Public beta 2

Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 2: Check new features, how to install

Gemini 2.5 Computer Use AI model

Google tests Gemini 2.5 Computer Use: How's it different from other models

Apple iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3

AirPods as microphone in iPhone camera: How to use, eligible models, more

Sora app by OpenAI

OpenAI introduces cameo controls in Sora amid deepfake concerns: What's new

Topics : Artificial intelligence Comet Apple iOS Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon