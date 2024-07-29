Google to introduce next-gen mobile AI features with Pixel 9 series: Report

Google is set to launch the Pixel 9 series on August 13. Ahead of the launch, details about the upcoming devices in the series have started making rounds on the internet. It is anticipated that the upcoming series of smartphones will arrive with next-generation mobile artificial intelligence (AI) features, particularly related to imagine.

One of the feature Pixel 9 smartphones is expected to arrive with is "Add Me". Reportedly, a leaked promo video shows AI-powered features including Add Me. This feature will allow users to add themselves in group photos. The feature will require a group photo to be taken and then taking the picture again at the same place with the person who was missing in the first photo. Afterwards, the UI will show an overlap of the photo of the person who was missing in the group photo and users can make changes to make it look like the group photo includes everyone.

Other features anticipated to debut with Pixel 9 series include Pixel Screenshots, which will let users find information available in screenshots; Magic Editor, which will allow the users to replace the background in an image and is expected to accept text prompts; and revamped Gemini, which will be able to present more advanced information by using a picture.

As for the specifications, the base variant of the Google Pixel 9 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display and glossy glass back. The device is expected to be powered by Tensor G4, paired with 12GB RAM. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to be powered by Tensor G4 chip, paired with 16GB RAM.