Google to rename AI chatbot Bard to Gemini, introduce paid tier: Report

Google is also likely to bring the Android app of its AI chatbot Bard soon after renaming it after the language model it is powered by - Gemini

Google Gemini

Image: Google Gemini

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Google is reportedly planning to rename its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Bard to Gemini. According to a news report on 9to5Google, the software giant would call Bard AI as Gemini, matching the name of the foundation model powering the assistant.
According to the report, a new changelog from Google published on February 7 mentions “Bard is now Gemini”. The report also stated that Bard Advanced, announced in December last year, will be available on February 7 as “Gemini Advanced”. The Advanced model essentially provide users access to Gemini Ultra. It is likely to be introduced as a pair tier.
Gemini Ultra, announced last year, is the largest and most capable system based on the Gemini 1.0 model, specifically optimised to carry out highly complex tasks such as advanced reasoning, coding and solving mathematical problems.

Also Read: Google may roll out 'Circle to Search' for other Android devices after Sept
After getting rebranded from Bard to Gemini, Google’s AI chatbot will also likely get an Android app. The report stated that the app would essentially be similar to the Google assistant app. However, the app is expected to be available only in the US on select devices, including Pixel devices and the Galaxy S24 series.
9to5Google reported that the app will soon expand to more regions and in more languages after the initial roll-out phase.
Last week, Google added new capabilities to Bard, including image generation powered by the Imagen 2 model. Additionally, the company expanded the availability of the AI chat assistant, powered by Gemini Pro model in more regions and with support for over 40 languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and more.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

