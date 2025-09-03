Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google to sell certified refurbished Pixel smartphones in India via Cashify

Google to sell certified refurbished Pixel smartphones in India via Cashify

Google's Pixel Refurbished Program, in partnership with Cashify, brings certified Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro at reduced prices, bundled with warranty and charger

Refurbished Google Pixel phones on Cashify

Refurbished Google Pixel phones on Cashify

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has partnered with Indian re-commerce platform Cashify to launch the Authorised Refurbished Phone Sale programme. Under the initiative, Cashify becomes an authorised reseller of certified refurbished Pixel smartphones. Earlier-generation models, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro, will be available at lower prices compared to their original retail cost.
 
“Our collaboration with Cashify is a significant step in making the premium Pixel experience more accessible in India, while also advancing our commitment to a circular economy,” said Prem Pandian, global head of strategic initiatives and partnerships, Google Hardware. “This Trusted Reseller programme is designed to meet the robust demand from Indian consumers for premium devices at an accessible price point. Cashify’s expertise provides a trusted, quality-assured path for owning a Pixel, giving our customers peace of mind.”   
 

Refurbished Pixel phones at Cashify

According to Google, Cashify will conduct detailed quality checks to ensure that refurbished Pixel devices are restored to a “like-new” state. Only genuine Pixel parts will be used in the refurbishment process. Each phone will be packaged in a new box and bundled with a compatible charger. Customers will also receive a one-year limited warranty.
 
Google said refurbished Pixel smartphones will be available across 18,000 pin codes in India through both online and offline sales channels.

Also Read

Google Pixel 10

Alphabet expands Google Pixel 10 production in India, plans global exports

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 10a to launch with last year's Tensor chip: What to expect

Google Pixel 10 series

Pixel 10 series' buyers report troubles with Qi2 wireless charging: Report

Tech Wrap August 25

Tech Wrap Aug 25: OnePlus Pad 3, Android apps on Windows, Google Drive

Google Pixel 10

Pixel 10 series: Google says IP68 not lasting, liquid damage voids warranty

From September 3, certified refurbished Pixel smartphones will be available on the Cashify app and website, as well as at select Cashify stores.
 
“As the demand for high-quality refurbished devices continues to rise in India, ensuring consumer trust and accessibility has become more important than ever. In line with this, we are partnering with Google to bring certified refurbished Pixel smartphones to Indian consumers,” said Mandeep Manocha, co-founder and CEO, Cashify. “This initiative represents a significant step in strengthening confidence in the refurbished market by offering devices that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Our shared commitment to sustainability and affordability will make premium technology more accessible, while promoting a more responsible approach to consumption.”

More From This Section

Dolby Vision 2 HDR format

Dolby Vision 2 HDR debuts with content-based AI optimisations: What's new

OpenAI

Soon, OpenAI will introduce parental controls in ChatGPT: Details here

instagram

Instagram explores picture-in-picture mode for Reels on phones: Report

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: September 3 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

youtube

YouTube AI experiment shows how reality can be manipulated without consent

Topics : Google Pixel Cashify smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon