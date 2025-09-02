Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google Pixel 10a to launch with last year's Tensor chip: What to expect

Google Pixel 10a to launch with last year's Tensor chip: What to expect

Google is reportedly developing the Pixel 10a, codenamed "stallion," expected with Tensor G4, a brighter HDR display, and dual rear cameras

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

After unveiling the Pixel 10 series last month, Google has already shifted focus to its next A-series device. A report from 9to5Google reveals that development of the Google Pixel 10a is underway, with the project carrying the codename “stallion.” The report notes that instead of adopting the new Tensor G5 chip used in the Pixel 10 lineup, Google is expected to equip the Pixel 10a with last year’s Tensor G4 processor.
 
This represents a shift from Google’s recent strategy for its budget-friendly Pixel A-series, which generally use the same chip as their flagship counterparts. For instance, the Pixel 9a shipped with the Tensor G4—the same processor introduced with the Pixel 9 lineup. 
 

Pixel 10a: What to expect?

The report states that the Pixel 10a is internally referred to as “stallion” or “STA5” and could feature a display capable of reaching 2,000 nits of HDR brightness. To clarify, this figure is believed to reflect HDR brightness rather than peak brightness, since the Pixel 9a already delivers up to 2,700 nits peak brightness but maxes out at 1,800 nits in HDR mode. Storage options are expected to begin with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For imaging, the Pixel 10a is unlikely to adopt the triple-camera array seen on the Pixel 10, which includes a telephoto sensor. Instead, it is expected to retain the same setup as the Pixel 9a—featuring a 48MP primary camera paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The selfie camera could be upgraded to the 10.5MP autofocus sensor used on the Pixel 10.
 
Google generally introduces its A-series models in the first half of the year. Based on this pattern, the Pixel 10a is anticipated to launch in March or April 2026.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

