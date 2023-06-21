Recently, Apple unveiled its much-anticipated mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 (WWDC). The headset has sparked a great deal of interest. However, some glasses wearers had expressed concerns about its compatibility with prescription glasses.In response, Apple had said that the Vision Pro would support optical inserts that would be provided by German camera and lens company Zeiss. The lens maker has now provided a first look at its prescription lenses for the headset, which will be available in the United States next year.Zeiss provided a glimpse of the optical inserts on its website. The company said the magnetic lenses will let users who wear spectacles use the Vision Pro headset without any hindrance.While Zeiss did not reveal the price of the optical inserts, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had estimated a pair of Zeiss prescription glasses for the Apple Vision Pro could cost at least $300 (roughly Rs 24,700) and could go as high as $600 (roughly Rs 49,500). Zeiss said its optical inserts for Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year in the US. Zeiss and Apple have not made any announcements regarding the launch date of the lenses in India.Customers who require vision correction and wish to use Apple's upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset could end up spending around $4,000 (roughly Rs 2,86,600), as the headset itself is priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs 3,25,100).Launched at the WWDC, the Apple Vision Pro will be available in the US beginning in 2024. It features VisionOS and has two ultra-high-resolution micro-OLED screens. It also introduces a three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice. Vision Pro will run on M2 and R1 chipsets manufactured by Apple.