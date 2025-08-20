Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IdeaForge Technology launches Q6V2 GEO drone for advanced mapping uses

The Q6V2 GEO enables urban planning teams to build 3D city models and conduct infrastructure audits

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

City-based drone technology company IdeaForge Technology Ltd on Wednesday unveiled its mapping drone for a host of applications, including glacier mapping, complex urban landscapes surveys, conducting dense forest studies, or monitoring industrial corridors.

The global debut at the company's inaugural customer event marks a significant milestone in IdeaForge's mission to equip industries, government agencies, and researchers with cutting-edge aerial mapping and intelligence capabilities, it said.

The latest survey-grade UAV, purpose-built to map anything, anywhere, with all-terrain performance, even in the most extreme environments, offers more than 50 minutes of flight time with a LiDAR payload, under 7 kg take-off weight, among others, IdeaForge said.

 

The Q6V2 GEO enables urban planning teams to build 3D city models and conduct infrastructure audits, helps the mining sector calculate volumes and automate compliance reports, and supports utility companies with tower inspections and vegetation risk assessments.

"The Q6V2 GEO, along with our entire geospatial tech stack, is a leap forward in geospatial intelligence, offering our customers the ability to operate in the most demanding terrains and climates with ease and precision. From mapping remote glaciers to surveying bustling urban corridors, this platform reflects our commitment to building solutions that truly advance possibilities," said Ankit Mehta, CEO, IdeaForge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

