Meta-owned WhatsApp releases update to fix expiration bug on Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has released a bug fix update to address an issue with the expiration of the application on Android beta

IANS San Francisco
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has released a bug fix update to address an issue with the expiration of the application on Android beta.

Some users were not able to use the application because it had expired, reports WABetaInfo.

The application was scheduled to expire in a few weeks, but because of a bug, WhatsApp stopped working after a few days from its release on the Play Store.

The company's official website now offers the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.14 update, which fixes the mentioned error and allows users to use the application without the expiration glitch.

The report also said that if users experience the same issue after installing the update, then they must force close the application.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform had released a bug fix update for an issue with notifications on iOS.

However, this issue seemed to be limited to the business application.

--IANS

aj/vd

Topics : Metaverse | WhatsApp users

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

