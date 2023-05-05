close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

In a bid to make chat interesting WhatsApp introduces single-vote polls

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced two new updates around 'Polls' and 'Sharing with Captions' on its platform to make chats a little more fun and productive

IANS San Francisco
Whatsapp

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced two new updates around 'Polls' and 'Sharing with Captions' on its platform to make chats a little more fun and productive.

In Polls, the company has introduced three options -- Create Single-Vote Polls, Search for Polls in Your Chats, and Stay Updated on Poll Results.

The company introduced the 'Create Single-Vote Polls' option for poll creators to allow people to vote only once.

Poll creators will just need to turn off the allow multiple answers option when creating a poll.

As it is not always possible to answer a poll immediately, the company introduced the 'Search for Polls in Your Chats' option so that users can filter messages by polls, just like they do for photos, videos or links.

On the Chats screen, press Search and then Polls to find a list of all results.

Also Read

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

WhatsApp rolling out 'Push name within chat list' feature on iOS beta

WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users share up to 100 media on iOS beta

WhatsApp may soon let users schedule calls within group chats: Report

WhatsApp may introduce 3 new features for text editor in drawing tool

Google to introduce Bard AI as homescreen widget on Pixel devices

Sellers set to launch big discounts on smartphones to clear stock

First two retail stores in India 'milestone' for Apple: CEO Tim Cook

Apple, Samsung captures 96% of global smartphone operating profits

75% smartphone users suffers from Nomophobia: Counterpoint Research

With the 'Stay Updated on Poll Results' option, users will now receive notifications when people vote on polls, and be shown how many people have voted in total so they can easily keep up to date on responses, WhatsApp mentioned in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company introduced the 'Sharing with Captions' feature, which will now let users forward media with captions.

When users forward media with a caption, WhatsApp will now give them the option to keep, delete, or completely rewrite the caption to give extra information when sharing photos between chats.

Users can now also add a caption to photos and videos when they forward them.

Another new feature is the ability to add a caption before sharing a document.

WhatsApp said these updates have started rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : whatsapp Technology

First Published: May 05 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TV
2 min read

Google to introduce Bard AI as homescreen widget on Pixel devices

Google passkeys
2 min read

Sellers set to launch big discounts on smartphones to clear stock

mobiles, smartphones, manufacturing, production, phone
3 min read

First two retail stores in India 'milestone' for Apple: CEO Tim Cook

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Apple, Samsung captures 96% of global smartphone operating profits

smartphone
2 min read

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
4 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon