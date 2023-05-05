close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sellers set to launch big discounts on smartphones to clear stock

Summer discount sales are a way to clear out stocks accumulated since the second half of last year and the first quarter of 2023, an analyst said

BS Web Team New Delhi
mobiles, smartphones, manufacturing, production, phone

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Consumers can expect steep discounts on smartphones as brands, e-commerce platforms and major retailers prepare to roll out various schemes to clear out inventory accumulated in the first quarter of 2023, when sales fell by a record-breaking 16-20 per cent year-on-year (YoY), said an Economic Times (ET) report.
Companies are also trying to generate demand at a time when sales of entry-level and mid-range smartphone sales have been slow, said market trackers.

According to them, the majority of top brands including Xiaomi, Vivo, Apple, OnePlus and Realme are offering huge discounts on both new and older models.
Retailers told ET that brands have also arranged a clearance sale for outdated stocks that are close to being phased out by adopting permanent price reductions across conventional and online trade channels.

Counterpoint Research analyst Shilpi Jain claimed that summer discount sales are a way to clear out stocks that have accumulated since the second half of last year and the first quarter of 2023, laying the groundwork for the push of fresh stocks ahead of the festive season.
She said that channel partners continue to be cautious when purchasing additional stocks of smartphones. Therefore, rather than focusing on new inventory, brands and channels are now trying to clear out the existing inventory.

Also Read

Discount brokers take giant strides; now account for 57% of active clients

Nothing to launch premium smartphone Phone (2) in June-Aug quarter: Details

Asus ROG Phone 6 series phones arrive in India, available at Vijay Sales

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know offers detail, discounts and more

Poco announces offers on smartphones ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

First two retail stores in India 'milestone' for Apple: CEO Tim Cook

Apple, Samsung captures 96% of global smartphone operating profits

75% smartphone users suffers from Nomophobia: Counterpoint Research

5G smartphone shipments grow 14% YoY in India in Q1 2023, says report

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here


“If not, it will have a significant impact on the festive season sales," she said.
Consumers have started to hold off on buying new smartphones until the clearance sales, said Jain, adding that sales have increased as channel partners have become aware of this behaviour.

"When I spoke to ecommerce players recently, their entire team was busy getting ready for these summer sales," she said.
"Such a thing was mostly seen during the festive season sales. Therefore, it (summer sales) is significant and important to them," Jain added.

Meanwhile, market trackers reported that brands want to clear out their inventory before the festive shopping season in the second half of the year.
One-third of annual smartphone sales typically occur during the festive season, which is typically from August to October.

According to industry experts, brands are also hoping to capitalise on consumer optimism surrounding the upcoming Cricket World Cup in India in October and November as well as some significant state elections that will be followed by the elections in 2024.
Despite this, IDC India predicts that India's smartphone market will, at best, remain flat YoY in 2023 after experiencing a 10 per cent decline in 2022 due to persistently weak demand for the high-volume, entry-level segment for the second year in a row.

For now, smartphone manufacturers are attempting to boost demand by offering steep discounts.
This comes at a time when shipments to online channels have dropped significantly even as the share of offline channels grew.

According to Counterpoint Research, offline channels, which accounted for 56 per cent of shipments in the first quarter, are steadily increasing.
Faisal Kawoosa of TechArc attributed the rise in offline channel share to the increasing demand for premium smartphones. While consumers do their research about high-end devices online, most of them prefer to go to offline stores to get a touch and feel and get their queries answered before purchasing them from where they get the best deal, he said.

Many offline retailers are apprehensive as the period of steep discounts approaches. This is because whenever there is an online discount sale, brands tend to offer differential pricing in order to drive higher volumes.
Topics : Xiaomi Oppo Vivo smartphone buyers in India Smartphone sales Apple BS Web Reports

First Published: May 05 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

First two retail stores in India 'milestone' for Apple: CEO Tim Cook

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Apple, Samsung captures 96% of global smartphone operating profits

smartphone
2 min read

75% smartphone users suffers from Nomophobia: Counterpoint Research

Smartphone
2 min read

5G smartphone shipments grow 14% YoY in India in Q1 2023, says report

smartphone
3 min read

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Galaxy S23
2 min read

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

HDFC
4 min read

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon