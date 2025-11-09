Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's Ambassador to US, Intel CEO hold talks on semiconductor and AI push

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed with Intel's CEO Lip Bu Tan the company's semiconductor and AI initiatives and plans in India.

The virtual interaction on Saturday came as New Delhi accelerates efforts to strengthen its semiconductor and AI industries under the India Semiconductor Mission and IndiaAI initiative.

"Had the pleasure to interact with Mr. Lip Bu Tan, CEO of INTEL to discuss INTEL's initiatives and plans for India operations in coordination with the Government's goal to develop semiconductor and AI industry in India under the aegis of India Semiconductor Mission and India AI," Kwatra said in an X post.

The interaction comes as India prepares to host a crucial AI summit in February next year.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held February 19-20 in New Delhi, the first global-scale AI summit hosted in the Global South.

 

Topics : Artificial intelligence Intel semiconductor semiconductor industry

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

