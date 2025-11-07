Friday, November 07, 2025 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp tests third-party chat support for cross-app messaging: Report

WhatsApp tests third-party chat support for cross-app messaging: Report

Reportedly, WhatsApp beta for iOS adds third-party chat support, letting users message people from other supported apps directly within WhatsApp for cross-platform chats

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to chat with people from other messaging apps, enabling cross-platform communication. According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.32.10.72 introduces a new “third-party chats” option. The report noted that this feature was first spotted in the Android beta 2.25.33.8 update and is now expanding to iPhones.

WhatsApp’s third party chat support: How it works

According to the report, WhatsApp users can start conversations with contacts who are on other supported messaging apps without leaving WhatsApp. This integration allows users to send and receive text messages, photos, videos, and documents, all from within the WhatsApp interface. For now, the rollout supports one-on-one chats, but the report suggested that group chat compatibility is expected in future updates.
 
 
The third-party chats option appears under Account and Third Party Chats, giving users the choice to activate the feature manually. Once enabled, they can communicate across supported platforms just like regular WhatsApp chats. 
 
As reported, the new functionality offers basic messaging tools such as text, photo, video, voice, and document sharing. However, advanced WhatsApp features like stickers, status updates and disappearing messages are not yet supported. Users can also decide how to manage third-party messages, either by merging them with WhatsApp chats in a single inbox or keeping them in a separate section. Notification and privacy settings can be customised to suit user preferences.

Also Read

WhatsApp app for Apple Watch users

WhatsApp's new Apple Watch app brings support for chats, voice notes, more

WhatsApp's new Chat Theme option for Mac

WhatsApp may soon let you customise chats with new themes on Apple Macs

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp for Apple Watch will let you read chats, reply with emojis

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will add per-chat storage management to Android and iOS

WhatsApp

WhatsApp explores sidebar menu on iPad and liquid glass design on iPhone

 
WhatsApp maintains that third-party messages remain protected with end-to-end encryption. Meta cannot read or access them. Still, users are advised to review the data policies of other apps since WhatsApp cannot control their security standards. The third-party chats feature is disabled by default, and users can choose to enable or disable it anytime. Additionally, the report stated that the users who are blocked on WhatsApp might still be able to reach out through third-party apps because blocking applies only within WhatsApp’s own system. 
 
Rollout
 
Currently, the feature is rolled out to select beta testers only in European regions, where WhatsApp must comply with EU interoperability requirements. The report also confirmed that BirdyChat is the first external app to support this integration after meeting its encryption and privacy standards. There is no information on the availability of this feature beyond the EU.

More From This Section

IKEA launches new smart home range with 21 products

IKEA launches smart home products compatible with Alexa, Google, Apple Home

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour

Apple may add ultra-wide camera to iPhone Air next year: What to expect

OpenAI, chatgpt

India's AI adoption growing at record pace, momentum tripled: OpenAI

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro launching Nov 20 with modular camera design: What to expect

Spotify's 'Listening Stats' feature

Spotify now offers shareable weekly recap of top music picks: How to check

Topics : Tech News WhatsApp features WhatsApp users

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon