Instagram brings music stickers, text translation, more to DMs: What's new

Instagram brings music stickers, text translation, more to DMs: What's new

Instagram users can also pin up to three messages, including text, images and shared posts or reels to the top of any 1:1 or group chat

New Instagram DM features

New Instagram DM features

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram has announced new DM features for making messaging more convenient on the social media platform. The company said that with these new features, Instagram users can translate messages instantly, share songs, schedule messages, pin important content, and easily expand group chats, making conversations more interactive. Here are the details of the new features coming to Instagram DM:
 
New Instagram DM features: Details
  • Message translation: With the new message translation feature, users can translate messages right in their Instagram DMs, making communication easier. To translate a message in your chat, hold down on the message sent or received in another language and tap "Translate." The translated message will then appear below the original message.
  • Music stickers: Instagram now allows sharing music in DMs using stickers. To share a song, open the sticker tray in your chat and tap "Music" to search for any song in the Instagram audio library. Tap on the track to send a 30-second preview of the song.
  • Scheduled messages: Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to schedule messages or reminders within DMs. To schedule a message, type your text message and hold down on the send button. Select the date and time that your message will be sent, and then tap on the "Send" button to finish scheduling it.
  • Pinned content in chats: With the new update, Instagram users can pin specific messages to the top of any 1:1 or group chat. Users can also pin a shared image, post or Reel. To pin a message, hold down on the message and tap "Pin." This is in addition to the existing feature which lets users pin up to three chat threads in the inbox.
  • Group chat QR code: Users can now share a personalised QR for group chats, making it easier to invite new people to join. To make a QR code invite in your DM, open the group chat you'd like to invite others to and tap the group name at the top. Tap the invite link, then tap "QR code" to view the code invite. Share the code, or save it to the camera roll to use later.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

