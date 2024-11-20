Business Standard
Apple releases iOS 18.1.1 with important security fixes for iPhone: Details

Apple recommends all iPhone users with iOS 18 to update to iOS 18.1.1. The update is available for iPhone models supporting iOS 18 platform

Apple has released the iOS 18.1.1 software update for eligible iPhone models. Likely the final stable release before the rollout of iOS 18.2 in December, iOS 18.1.1 does not introduce any new features but provides "important security fixes." Apple has not disclosed the specific issue addressed by this update but recommends all users install it to maintain their iPhone’s security. The update is available for all iPhones running iOS 18.
 
iOS 18.1.1: How to download and install
  • Go to Settings.
  • Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
  • If the update is available, the iPhone will show the option to 'Download and Install'. Tap on it to begin the process.
  • Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later or 'Remind Me Later'
  • You can tap on ‘Install’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.
  • If prompted, enter your pass-code to proceed.
While iOS 18.1.1 brings no new features, the upcoming iOS 18.2 update is expected to include the second batch of Apple Intelligence features, such as ChatGPT integration with Siri, advanced writing tools, and new image-generation functionalities. Apple has already previewed these features through multiple beta versions of iOS 18.2.
 
iOS 18.2: Apple Intelligence features
 
The initial Apple Intelligence features debuted with iOS 18.1, and iOS 18.2 aims to expand on them in December. Key updates include:
  • Image Playground: A tool for creating custom images from text prompts and themes. Available as a standalone app and integrated into native apps like Notes.
  • Image Wand: Converts rough sketches into refined images.
  • Genmoji: Lets users create custom emojis with the Genmoji editor embedded in the standard emoji keyboard.
  • “Compose” in Writing Tools: Integrates OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate text based on prompts.
  • “Describe Your Change” in Writing Tools: Allows users to specify text modifications beyond preset options.
  • ChatGPT Integration in Siri: Siri can process more complex requests via ChatGPT, with user permission for privacy.
  • Visual Intelligence: For iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users, holding the Camera Control on the lock screen opens a viewfinder for quick photos to gather environmental information.

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

