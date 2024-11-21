Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / HMD to join Nothing in modular phone segment with Fusion launch on Nov 25

HMD to join Nothing in modular phone segment with Fusion launch on Nov 25

HMD Fusion is already available in other regions and features a customisable design using swappable back panels that the company calls "Fusion Outfits"

HMD Fusion

HMD Fusion

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Human Mobile Devices has announced the launch of Fusion smartphone in India. The company said that the HMD Fusion smartphone will be launching at an in-person event in Delhi on November 25. HMD Fusion is already available in other regions and features a customisable design using swappable back panels that the company calls “Fusion Outfits.” Users can use these outfits to add additional functionalities to the smartphone, including wireless charging support, a ring light for pictures, or improved durability. Additionally, the company has made the technology open source, allowing third-party accessory makers to come up with their own outfits for the smartphone.
 
The company also said that this customisable design improves the repairability of the smartphone. The new design is said to allow quick replacement of components such as the display panel, battery, and more.
 
HMD Fusion: Expected specifications
 
Already available in other regions, including the US, HMD Fusion features a 6.56-inch display of HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone features a 108MP primary camera at the back with autofocus and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The primary camera is accompanied by a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the smartphone features a 50MP camera.

More From This Section

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 14 series India launch for Dec 9: What to expect

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8 series launching today in India: Watch livestream, know specs

Nvidia

Nvidia's Blackwell chip remains on track after forecast disappoints: CEO

Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024

Bengaluru Tech Summit: Draft Karnataka Space Tech policy launched

(L-R) Vivekananda Halleker, founder of Bounce, Shan M S, co-founder of Namma Yatri, Sameer Aggarwal, founder of Revfin, Aravind Sanka, co-founder of Rapido and Anant Badjatya, co-founder of IndoFast Energy, during a session at Bengaluru Tech Summit

'Need to build mobility innovations with people-centric approach'

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14, and the company has promised two generations of software updates.
  • Display: 6.56-inch, HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 600nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 108MP primary (AF +EIS) + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W
  • OS: Android 14

Also Read

HMD Skyline smartphone

HMD Skyline with Nokia Lumia-inspired design launched in India: Know more

Tech wrap Sep 11

Tech wrap Sep 11: Sony PS5 Pro, Sonos Ace, JioPhone Prima 2, HMD 110, more

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G with YouTube Shorts, Music, UPI launched in India

Wireless charging (Image: Shutterstock)

Qi2 wireless charging debuts on Android with HMD Skyline launch: What is it

Tech wrap Jul 25

Tech wrap Jul 25: HP laptops, Google Maps, Apple Maps, Phone 2a Plus, more

Topics : HMD Global Nokia HMD Global smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon