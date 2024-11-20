Business Standard
Apple India profit up 23% to Rs 2,746 cr in FY24, revenue at Rs 67,152 cr

The company posted a 36 per cent increase in total income to Rs 67,121.6 crore in FY24 from Rs 49,321.8 crore in FY23

Apple and its vendors are aiming to assemble 32 per cent of iPhone’s global production volume and 26 per cent of its value in India by 2026-27 —a year after the final year of the five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices.

Apple India had posted a net profit of Rs 2,229.6 crore in FY23. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

iPhone maker Apple India posted a 23 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 2,745.7 crore in the financial year 2023-24, according to the company's regulatory filing shared by Tofler.

Apple India had posted a net profit of Rs 2,229.6 crore in FY23.

The company posted a 36 per cent increase in total income to Rs 67,121.6 crore in FY24 from Rs 49,321.8 crore in FY23.

"Apple India Private Limited, provides and markets Apple brand products and software, including mobile devices and laptops, reported its revenues for the financial year 2023-24 as Rs 67,122 crore, a 36 per cent jump since the last financial year.

 

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 63,397 crore," Tofler said.

Topics : Apple India Apple iPhone

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

