Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / CERT-In warns iPhones, iPads and Mac users of vulnerabilities: Details here

CERT-In warns iPhones, iPads and Mac users of vulnerabilities: Details here

Apple has addressed the potential security threats in the latest iOS, iPadOS and macOS update. CERT-In recommends users to update their devices to the latest versions

iOS 18.1.1

iOS 18.1.1 update

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory for Apple product users, highlighting security flaws in Apple devices running older software. The advisory applies to iPhones running iOS versions earlier than 18.1.1 or 17.7.2, iPads and Macs running outdated versions, and older versions of Apple’s Safari web browser.
 
CERT-In has classified these vulnerabilities as "High risk," warning that they could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to sensitive user data, cause denial of service, or even lead to data manipulation. The advisory stated that these vulnerabilities could affect both individual and organisational users. It also said that these vulnerabilities may have been “actively exploited” on Intel-based Mac systems.
 
The advisory said that vulnerabilities exist in JavaScriptCore and on WebKit, both of which are used by Safari browser and other applications on Apple devices. It warns that an attacker could send maliciously crafted web content to an affected device.
 
Apple has addressed these vulnerabilities in the latest software update for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. CERT-In recommends users to update their devices to the latest software versions to mitigate the risks and protect against potential security breaches.

More From This Section

PremiumAgentic AI: A new iteration of AI is now taking the world by surprise

Agentic AI: A new iteration of AI is now taking the world by surprise

Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer bas

Indian tech eyes $25 billion goldmine in embedded finance: Report

Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel

Robotics, precision manufacturing emerge as key bets: Accel's Prakash

Anthropic

Amazon doubles down on AI startup Anthropic with $4 billion investment

Tech Wrap November 22

Tech wrap Nov 22: Samsung Gauss2, iOS 18.2 default apps, Black Friday sale

 
The full list of affected software includes:
  • iOS versions before 18.1.1
  • iOS versions before 17.7.2
  • iPadOS versions before 18.1
  • iPadOS versions before 17.7.1
  • Apple macOS Sequoia versions before 15.1.1
  • Apple Safari versions before 18.1.1
  • Apple visionOS versions before 2.1.1
A similar advisory was issued earlier this month that also included Apple Watches Apple TV products running on older software versions, in addition to iPhones, iPads and Mac devices.

Also Read

Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2

iOS 18.2: Apple to let users set default apps for calls, messages, and more

iOS 18

iOS 18.2: Apple releases new developer and public beta version - What's new

Apple and its vendors are aiming to assemble 32 per cent of iPhone's global production volume and 26 per cent of its value in India by 2026-27 —a year after the final year of the five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices.

Apple India profit up 23% to Rs 2,746 cr in FY24, revenue at Rs 67,152 cr

iOS 18.1.1

Apple releases iOS 18.1.1 with important security fixes for iPhone: Details

Apple iCloud

Apple to delete iCloud backups synced from iPhones based on iOS 8 and prior

Topics : iPhone Apple Apple iOS Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon