WhatsApp adds new calling features on mobile, desktop app: Check details

Meta has announced several new features to improve the calling experience on WhatsApp. These updates will enhance both the desktop and mobile versions of the app, including higher-quality video calls, a selective group calling feature, better desktop calling functionality, and new video call effects. Here are the details:
WhatsApp new calling features: Details
Select call participants
With this feature, users can select specific participants when starting a call from a group chat. Only the selected members will join the call, and the other members of the group will not be disturbed.
Improved calling on desktop
WhatsApp desktop users will now have new options for creating a call link or using a dialpad to directly dial a number when making a call.
Improved video quality
Users can now make higher-resolution video calls, whether individually or in a group, on both the mobile and desktop apps.
Video call effects
Over ten effects are now available for video calls, including underwater effects, puppy ears filters, and more.
Calling and messaging using Gemini AI on Android
Earlier this month, Google began rolling out a new WhatsApp extension for its Gemini AI assistant on Android smartphones. This extension allows users to send messages and make WhatsApp calls directly from the AI assistant. Once enabled in the Gemini mobile app, users can prompt the AI to make a call or send a message via WhatsApp. For example, a user can say, “Can you call [Contact Name] on WhatsApp?” or “Send a WhatsApp message to [Contact Name].”