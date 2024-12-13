12 days of OpenAI: ChatGPT gets Santa-inspired voice option in 'Voice Mode'

OpenAI has rolled out a “Santa” voice option for ChatGPT as part of its seasonal updates. The new voice, available in Voice Mode, is part of OpenAI’s efforts to make interactions with its chatbot more engaging. The feature was announced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where OpenAI stated, “Santa is rolling out today to everyone across all ChatGPT platforms and is available until the end of the month…then he will retire back to the North Pole.”
The Santa voice can be accessed by selecting the snowflake-designed Voice Mode icon on the prompt bar in ChatGPT. Users can also choose the voice from ChatGPT’s settings or via the voice picker in the upper right corner. This feature is available across the ChatGPT mobile app, desktop app, and web version.
What is ChatGPT’s Voice Mode
Voice Mode enhances the conversational experience by enabling real-time interactions with ChatGPT. It allows users to interrupt at any point, making conversations feel more natural. Powered by GPT-4’s multimodal capabilities, Voice Mode processes text, visuals, and audio within the same neural network, reducing latency and ensuring smoother, more intuitive exchanges.
What are the other voice options
- Maple
- Sol
- Ember
- Vale
- Spruce
- Breeze
- Cove
- Juniper
- Arbor
12 days of OpenAI: Highlights so far
Over the past few days, OpenAI has unveiled several new features and upgrades to improve the AI experience for both users and developers. Here’s a recap of the major updates:
- ChatGPT Pro Subscription Plan: OpenAI introduced a premium subscription offering subscribers access to all AI models and advanced features, catering to power users seeking enhanced capabilities.
- O1-Series Reasoning Model: The company launched the O1-series reasoning model, designed to improve ChatGPT's performance and reasoning abilities. The O1 Turbo mode, exclusive to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, delivers faster responses.
- Sora: Video Generation Model: OpenAI unveiled Sora, a video generation model that allows paid ChatGPT subscribers to create videos up to 20 seconds long in 1080p resolution. Sora supports input formats like text, photos, and videos, making it a versatile tool for content creators.
- Reinforcement Fine-Tuning Research Program: OpenAI expanded its Reinforcement Fine-Tuning Research Program, enabling developers to fine-tune AI models for specific tasks, improving the customisation and optimisation of AI applications.
- ChatGPT Canvas: The new Canvas interface enables ChatGPT to function as a collaborative document platform, offering inline feedback and suggestions while considering the full context of the project.
- Apple Intelligence Integration: In collaboration with Apple, OpenAI integrated ChatGPT into iPhones, iPads, and Macs. ChatGPT now provides writing assistance via Apple Intelligence Writing Tools and is also integrated into Siri to handle more complex user requests.