Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 17 series: Apple to introduce design, display and camera upgrades

iPhone 17 series: Apple to introduce design, display and camera upgrades

With the iPhone 17 series, Apple may finally bring a 120Hz refresh rate to the base model, improving animations, transitions, and scrolling

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly planning significant display and camera enhancements for the iPhone 17 series. According to a report by TechRadar, the base iPhone model may gain ProMotion display technology, enabling a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother animations and scrolling. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro models could feature a higher-resolution 48MP telephoto camera, potentially unlocking 8K video recording capabilities.
 
ProMotion display on iPhone 17
 
Apple is expected to introduce ProMotion display technology to the base iPhone model for the first time. Previously exclusive to the Pro models, this feature allows the screen to dynamically adjust its refresh rate up to 120Hz, enhancing smoothness in animations, transitions, and scrolling.
 
 
Beyond improved visuals, ProMotion technology can lower the refresh rate below 60Hz, improving battery efficiency.

Also Read

Apple, Apple Inc

From AirPods to AirTag: Apple's 2025 launch lineup includes over 20 devices

DJ with Apple Music category page (screenshot)

Soon, Apple Music will let DJs create mixes within the app: Check details

Image: Apple

Apple to train AI models using images collected for 'Look Around' on Maps

Apple WWDC 2025 (Image: Apple)

Apple schedules WWDC 2025 for June 9 week, revamped OS platforms expected

apple, apple logo

Apple plans to unveil new software at June 9 developers programme

Camera improvements
 
Apple is also planning to upgrade the telephoto camera on the iPhone 17 Pro models. As per the report, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may feature a 48MP telephoto sensor, a significant jump from the 12MP telephoto camera on the iPhone 16 Pro series. This upgrade could introduce 8K video recording, enhancing video quality and detail.
 
Currently, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus support 4K recording at up to 60 frames per second (fps), while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max extend this to 120fps. According to a report by GSMArena, Apple initially planned to introduce 8K video recording with the iPhone 16 Pro models but held off due to resolution limitations in the telephoto camera, which could have affected consistency.
 
Additionally, the front-facing camera on the base iPhone 17 model is expected to receive a significant upgrade, though specific details remain scarce.
 
Major redesign
 
Beyond display and camera improvements, Apple is reportedly planning a major design overhaul for the iPhone 17 Pro models. While the base iPhone 17 may retain the iPhone 16's design, the Pro models are expected to shift away from the titanium frame used in previous generations.
 
According to a report by MacRumors, Apple may introduce a new "part-aluminium, part-glass" construction for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, marking a departure from the titanium chassis used in the iPhone 15 and 16 Pro models.
 
Additionally, Apple is expected to redesign the rear camera module, featuring a raised rectangular glass section extending across the top of the device. This new layout could reposition the flash and LiDAR sensor to the right while maintaining the existing triangular triple-camera arrangement.

More From This Section

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Jio Games Store offers discounts on Indiana Jones, Skyrim and more PC games

YouTube Shorts (Image Source: YouTube India)

More views coming for YouTube Shorts creators: Here's what is changing

Google

Google shifts Android updates development behind closed doors: Here's why

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing announces Phone 3a community edition project with cash reward

OnePlus 13

OnePlus may unveil compact 13T smartphone next month: Expected specs, more

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon