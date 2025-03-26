Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple to train AI models using images collected for 'Look Around' on Maps

Apple will blur faces and license plates photographed in Maps' Look Around images to protect the privacy of any individuals caught in its survey efforts

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Apple is going to use images it collects for Apple Maps to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. According to a report by 9To5Mac, in an updated disclosure on Apple Maps Image Collection Website, the iPhone maker has stated that starting this month, imagery that it has collected from its official vehicle surveys will now also be used to train generative artificial intelligence (Gen-AI) models.
 
The new disclosure on Apple Maps’ official website now reads: “In addition to improving Apple Maps and the algorithms that blur faces and license plates in images published in Look Around feature, Apple also will use blurred imagery collected during surveys conducted beginning in March 2025 to develop and improve other Apple products and services. This includes using data to train models powering Apple products and services, including models related to image recognition, creation, and enhancement.”
 
 
These images that Apple has captured through its vehicle surveys will be used to enrich the “Look Around” feature, which is seen as a rival to Google’s Street View, a tool that allows users to see locations from ground level.

As per the statement quoted by 9To5Google, Apple will blur faces and license plates photographed in Look Around images to protect the privacy of any individuals caught in its survey efforts.
 
Reliance on image generation models
 
Apple has introduced several features that leverage image generation technology. One such feature, Image Playground, enables users with Apple Intelligence-compatible devices to generate images by entering text prompts.
 
Another tool, Clean Up in Photos, allows unwanted objects to be removed from images, enhancing the overall quality of captured moments.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Apple AI Models Technology

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

