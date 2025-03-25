Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple plans to unveil new software at June 9 developers programme

Apple plans to unveil new software at June 9 developers programme

The conference will be held online, the company said Tuesday, save for in-person keynote presentations at the beginning of that week

apple, apple logo

Apple has been struggling to catch up with rivals in artificial intelligence, though that area isn’t likely to be a major focus of the event. | Photo: Reuters

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

By Mark Gurman  Apple Inc. plans to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference during the week of June 9, when it’s expected to announce redesigned iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems.  
The conference will be held online, the company said Tuesday, save for in-person keynote presentations at the beginning of that week. 
Apple has been struggling to catch up with rivals in artificial intelligence, though that area isn’t likely to be a major focus of the event. Major enhancements and improvements to the company’s AI features aren’t expected until later. 
One of the highlights of the week will probably be the operating system redesigns coming as part of iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16, Bloomberg News has reported. In past years, the WWDC conference has introduced major new initiatives, such as Apple Intelligence last year, the Vision Pro the year prior and the switch away from Intel Corp. in 2020.
 

Topics : Apple iPhone iPad Apple MacBook Pro

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

