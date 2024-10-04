Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple kicks off iPhone 16 Pros manufacturing in India; plans 4 more stores

Apple kicks off iPhone 16 Pros manufacturing in India; plans 4 more stores

Apple announced that its India-made iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will soon be available locally and will also be exported to select countries worldwide

Picture: Apple

Picture: Apple

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India, the US-based technology giant confirmed on October 4. Additionally, Apple announced plans to open four more stores in the country to bolster its retail presence. The future Apple retail stores are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. These will be in addition to the stores opened in Saket, Delhi, and BKC, Mumbai, in April 2023. Apple has, however, not confirmed the timeline for the launch of these stores.

“Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it’s been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “We’re thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can’t wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

India manufacturing

Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017. However, the initial manufacturing phase was limited to older generation models. In 2021, India-made iPhone 13 models reached global outlets a few months after their launch, and the gap was reduced to less than two weeks in 2022 with the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 series was the first where India-made models were available on day one. However, production remained limited to base iPhone models, including the Plus model.

More From This Section

Google Search AI Overviews

Google to show advertisements in Search's AI-generated Overviews: Details

WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature

WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature

ChatGPT Canvas

OpenAI introduces 'Canvas' within ChatGPT: What is it and how it works

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple to start selling 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro from this month

google, google logo

Will stop linking to New Zealand news if proposed new law passed: Google

Now, for the first time, Apple is manufacturing the entire iPhone series in India, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The India-made iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have been available in the country from the day of launch.

Apple's presence in India

Apple stated that it currently has over 3,000 employees in India, including those working in retail. This number could increase soon, with Apple confirming its plans for more retail stores in the country.
Earlier this year, Apple opened a new office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, spanning across 15 floors. Apple noted that its Bengaluru office will house up to 1,200 employees and features dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and Caffe Macs.


Also Read

iOS 10.0.1 update

iOS 18.0.1: Apple fixes important bugs, security issues on iPhone 16 series

Tech wrap Oct 03

Tech Wrap Oct 3: Apple festive offer, Google for India, WhatsApp, and more

iPhone 16 series with Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence rolling out this month, but Indians have to wait longer

iPhone 15 with Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition

Apple Diwali festive offer: Cashback, bundle deals, no-cost EMIs, and more

apple, apple logo

US labour board accuses Apple of imposing illegal workplace rules

Topics : Apple iPhone iphone manufacturing in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon